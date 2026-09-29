Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Sherry's avatar
Sherry
Sep 29

Karl Tove is Deep State trash! He wants us all poor while he gets richer.

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
Sep 29

Fuck Karl Rove. Young white men are taking over the party and his tired old Boomer ass can become a spokesperson for Omar.

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