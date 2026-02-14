Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

all we know of, who went of the Lolita express, all who flew on his plane to the island, all who went to Epstein's island and mansion, went there to fuck little girls, to find a way to, to play with them, they all knew...do not worry, the discussion is getting there...these beasts are trying to say 'I did not know'...thats pure bullshit...they hung with Epstein to fuck little girls. all.

Stive
21m

Im not sure Epstein is dead. Places he could easily live unnoticed after a face change is another island, Qatar, turkey, Brazil jungle estate etc.

There was never a funeral announcement, even if private at undisclosed location.

Epstein had many locations beyond one island that is american territory yet never raided until he disappeared.

It really doesn't matter if Epstein is dead or not, for if dead, then who replaced him to run the satanic network?

Like in Agatha Christie, murder on the orient express, All are guilty maybe save a few. All or most are guilty creating safety in numbers.

