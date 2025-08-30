Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
2h

The greatest crime in the history of the world!!

We've got the proof. Now we need the will to do what should be done. As I've said before here and elsewhere, I'm not holding my breath.

And if something is done, it will most likely be too little and too late.

Thank you Paul!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
2h

PREP Act provides the legal immunity for the crime.

Thats why it was signed into law before the plandemic.

That is what's called prima fascie evidence of a crime.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture