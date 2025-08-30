Rate of SARS-CoV-2 Reinfection During an Omicron Wave in Iceland | Infectious Diseases | JAMA Network Open | JAMA Network

‘In this population-based cohort study, a substantial proportion of persons experienced SARS-CoV-2 reinfection during the first 74 days of the Omicron wave in Iceland, with rates as high 15.1% among those aged 18 to 29 years. Longer time from initial infection was associated with a higher probability of reinfection, although the difference was smaller than expected. Surprisingly, 2 or more doses of vaccine were associated with a slightly higher probability of reinfection compared with 1 dose or less.’

Rate of SARS-CoV-2 Reinfection During an Omicron Wave in Iceland

‘Results

In total, 11 536 PCR-positive persons were included. The mean (SD) age was 34 (19) years (median, 31 years; range, 0-102 years), 5888 (51%) were male, 2942 (25.5%) had received at least 1 dose of vaccine, and the mean (SD) time from initial infection was 287 (191) days (median, 227 days; range, 60-642 days). Reinfection was observed in 1327 persons (11.5%) during the Omicron period. Of those who had received 1 dose or less of vaccine, 11.7% (1007 of 8598 individuals) were reinfected, compared with 10.9% (320 of 2938 individuals) who had received 2 or more doses. The reinfection rate was highest (475 of 3136 individuals [15.1%]) among those aged 18 to 29 years. Fewer reinfections occurred among older individuals (Table).’

‘The probability of reinfection increased with time from the initial infection (odds ratio of 18 months vs 3 months, 1.56; 95% CI, 1.18-2.08) (Figure) and was higher among persons who had received 2 or more doses compared with 1 dose or less of vaccine (odds ratio, 1.42; 95% CI, 1.13-1.78). Defining reinfection after 30 or more days or 90 or more days did not qualitatively change the results.’

___

