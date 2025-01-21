So Zuck comes there with his queen yet takes a peek at Bez girl’s equipment…hhhmmm, this is fascinating and Bez sees…its funny too. I tell you, when rich inept people get together. Some entities seem to unravel some men. I personally felt Ms. Bez was not dressed appropriately given the room, she did not take the temperature of the room, but then again, if Kim K who is a really a porn star and her family, can go see the POTUS term one…fame got only due to a porn film release to get views, then this is tame. Nothing to see here.

‘A BORDER patrol agent has been reportedly shot to death by an illegal immigrant, hours after President Donald Trump issued a nationwide crackdown.

The agent in Vermont was conducting a traffic stop when the attacker reportedly whipped out a gun and shot him dead.’

We pray for the soul of the agent, and we pray for his family!

Border Patrol agent dead after 'being shot by illegal immigrant at traffic stop' hours after Trump's renewed crackdown | The US Sun

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)