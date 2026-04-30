Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
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Put down the bong Paulie boy. It’s laced with hallucinogens that are too powerful for your enfeebled brain.

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