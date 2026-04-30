1)the fake fraud COVID, and bring the deadly 2) OWS lockdowns and Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA vaccine (only he could, as I think Hilary told them NO so they removed her from further consideration, and she may have won by a nose or Trump may have by a nose)) and 3) bring the abusive PREP ACT; I think they CHOSE Trump as knew he would fall for the fake fraud PCR-created non-pandemic for he is that type of person, he would have wanted to save lives, to do good not realizing AT FIRST, it was all a big 100% lie, all of COVID was a lie…all of it! these 3 entities (especially number three (PREP ACT Liability shield indemnification for doctors, pharma, vaccine makers, health officials etc.) that RFK Jr. has failed to rescind and which keeps deadly mRNA vaccine on US market) will highlight Trump’s legacy negatively (along with the Epstein pedophilia cover-up, the ICE shootings, and the devastating wrongful Iran bombing with no plan, no reason, no exit plan, where even Tulsi, our own DNI said Iran had no nuclear weapons nor posed imminent threat; if Iran attacked USA or posed an imminent threat, credible, I would stand behind US annihilating Iran or any nation that attacks the homeland and I will help defend the US homeland, but Iran posed no imminent threat and did not attack the USA);

I also think Biden did win 2020 by a nose because the lockdowns hurt Americans badly (I know, I was there on the inside in re-election and knew the catastrophic impact the lockdowns and coming mRNA vaccine was having on people’s decision-making and they recoiled and did not vote for Trump even though in January 2020 based on what he did the first three years, he was seemingly unstoppable and I thought a viable candidate for Rushmore with a few more transformational actions); I think Trump would have mandated the COVID mRNA vaccines had he won in 2020 re-election as would have had no choice alike Biden succumbing to the powers that control the President; I think Kamala Harris told them NO as to bombing Iran if she got the POTUS nod in 2024 election, and they then placed Trump as victor in 2024, I do think the Iran bombing (hence the selection of people like Hegseth as SECDEF etc.) was a key reason, one of them, that Harris is NOT POTUS today…; no POTUS IMO ever wins, they are always selected and the other person contesting to be POTUS, whether they like it or not, will step aside. e.g. Gore stepping aside for Bush…I guess it is who the powers at be, the real masters, who they decide to put their weight and nod behind will get the job, based on what you will do or they feel comfortable you WILL do once in the POTUS position.

I share this for debate, I may be misguided and wrong or may be right or in-between.

I think we the people have no say really in who the government ends up being. We THINK we do. They make us think we do.

I believe ZERO the White House or media tells me. And I may be misguided.