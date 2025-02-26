A ‘FcuK you’!! game.

A Revolving door ‘FcuK you’ game!

So, it is safe to say that she is one of the most corrupted inept unqualified people now moving from FDA to Pfizer, for they stated above that ‘she ensured the availability of safe and effective medicines and led the regulatory and policy decisions on prescription and over-the-counter medicines.’

Can this dingbat tell us what she did to ensure that the Pfizer et al. mRNA transfection injection was safe and effective? For the clinical data, the Pfizer data, the research data, the evidence sent to FDA, the EUA by FDA…all of it, the societal deaths across time from the Pfizer injection all point to it not being safe and effective. Yet that was her most senior job title and role.

And now she is rewarded with a plum high paying job at the very vaccine maker she regulated.

What say you RFK Jr.? She actually reported to you! As HHS Secretary, even if a short bit.

Is this MORE OF THE SAME corrupt incestuous bullshit? Just same horse, but different saddle? It is like you people change clothes but forget to change your same stinking underwear…you are all the same.

Before joining CDER, Dr. Cavazzoni held several senior executive positions in the pharmaceutical industry for nearly two decades, including at Pfizer, Eli Lilly, and Sanofi. During her prior tenure at Pfizer, Dr. Cavazzoni led clinical sciences and development operations for the company across multiple senior roles.’

Says Dr. Cavazzoni is a world-class developer of medicines across a wide range of therapeutic modalities and has more than 25 years of experience in clinical development, pharmacovigilance, clinical operations, regulatory affairs, safety risk management, pharmacovigilance, epidemiology and R&D strategy…yes, but this role in regulatory affairs happened to be with FDA, as recent as NOW, so now we can say for sure that when Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer met with POTUS Trump over dinner, it was not to in ANY way discuss the harms and deaths of the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA transfection vaccine that POTUS Trump brought as part of Operation Warp Speed, along with the deadly lockdowns…no, none of that.

New York, February 24, 2025 – Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D. will rejoin the company as Chief Medical Officer, Executive Vice President. In this role, Dr. Cavazzoni will lead Pfizer’s regulatory, pharmacovigilance, safety, epidemiology, and medical information and evidence generation, among other medical functions, and will report to Chris Boshoff, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and President, Pfizer Research & Development. Dr. Cavazzoni will succeed Aida Habtezion, M.D., MSc, FRCPC, AGAF who will be leaving Pfizer to pursue other opportunities.

Dr. Cavazzoni is a world-class developer of medicines across a wide range of therapeutic modalities and has more than 25 years of experience in clinical development, pharmacovigilance, clinical operations, regulatory affairs, safety risk management, pharmacovigilance, epidemiology and R&D strategy.’

