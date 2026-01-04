intrigued and mystified by what she could mean. It is a fascinating X post by her, don’t you think? Is she speaking for POTUS Trump? I do not think Trump is a neocon or neoliberal hawk, war hawk but I and you know he is surrounded by them…who suck off the teats of the military industrial complex…war and possible war whereby the US spends billions of our blood and treasure, keeps these people in pure orgasmic state perpetually…

‘Katie Miller shares chilling 1-word message with image of US-Greenland map

Miller made a passive-agressive threat toward Greeland over on X, which received mixed responses. Some people were onboard and others were not cool with it.’

By Brigid Brown

‘Miller posted an image of Greenland, covered with stars and stripes, over on X (Image: Getty Images)

While the world is on the edge of its seat watching the take-down of Nicolás Maduro, Katie Miller is over on X doing arts and crafts, sort of speak.

Miller posted a picture of Greenland, which appears to have been dipped in a can of red, white and blue paint, coming out looking like the American flag, and all she wrote was “soon,” with absolutely no context.’

