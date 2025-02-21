Today, we have no evidence of any risk to humans and that this has spread into humans, and no human-to-human spread. In fact, I argue this may not even be real. All the wet-market, lab-leak, gain-of-function etc. IMO was just that. Lies, fraud, as part of the illusion of a pandemic that was created under Trump 1.0. All of COVID was a lie. Nothing was true! Start there!

Look, under POTUS Trump, and I still argue he was not malevolent in this, and started off misled and deceived, we got the deadly failed OWS, lockdowns, school closures, the mRNA vaccine that combined, functioned to harm and kill. Nothing worked. There was nothing! OWS and the mRNA vaccine killed. What killed most Americans was the devastating deadly unscientific abusive isolative response, fraught with sedatives (ketamine, propofol, midazolam, lorazepam, dia-morphine, fentanyl etc.) and Remdesivir and denial of treatments e.g. antibiotics and the deadly ventilator.

POTUS Trump is wrong to claim success! They never worked. They brought something, the deadly failed OWS and mRNA shots, for NOTHING. And the something was not even harmless, it actually killed. Violated everything to do with proper scientific principles e.g. the PRECAUTIONARY Principle.

So, there is ONLY disaster in the wake of Trump 1.0 and the fraud non-pandemic, and now we have Trump 2.0 and a set of same characters and dimwits again.

I have faith in RFK Jr. ONLY! The choice of SG showed me that this was a game.

Now to the thesis at hand based on the reporting of this new HKU5-CoV-2 coronavirus that can bind to the human angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE2) receptor.

My first statement is this is the start of fear-porn lies and deceit. Again. To get you to take mRNA vaccines.

Is the HKU5-CoV-2 ‘created’ virus the one they will use to take Trump down again or put another way, help force ‘for good’, the ineffective and deadly Malone Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine? Was I right when I said the Op is NOT over! You thought these beasts were done killing you? so you thought! The power, the money, the control…they want more, the depopulation…wherever there is money to be made, they will assemble, go look at GAZA plans now…to build condos where Israeli and Gazans died! Shed blood.

Bobby Jr., we know they are coming again with their fraud coronavirus pandemic fraud madness, their over-cycled PCR-created lie of asymptomatic transmission madness, right there in the Trump administration, Trump 2.0 holdovers, still there, the same inept, reckless money-making morons who gave us OWS and the lockdowns and the fraud deadly mRNA injection, so we need you to put a stop to this in its tracks. We need you Bobby Jr. to stand up! No lockdowns, no masks, nothing. We need nothing. This is fear-porn, shut it off! We just need moderation and commonsense, reasonable precautions and to strongly protect our vulnerable, and let all always live free. No constraints.

Is the MADWOMAN the famous BAT LADY involved this time too? Virologist Shi Zhengli? If she is, then know this is utter fraud crap.

RFK Jr., you are the only adult in the room, time to step up! Put order in the MADNESS!

Another Pandemic Coming? China Scientists Find New Bat Coronavirus That Can Infect Humans

Yet is this fear-porn and hysteria? Is it too early to declare another fake fraud non-pandemic?

‘New Bat Coronavirus: HKU5-CoV-2 can bind to the human angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE2) receptor, the same receptor used by SARS-CoV-2 to infect human cells, as per the research.’

Is this just bullshit fear-porn again?

‘The new virus is even closer related to MERS, a deadlier type of coronavirus that kills up to a third of people it infects.

Virologist Shi Zhengli, known as 'Batwoman' for her work on coronaviruses, led the discovery, published in a top scientific journal.

Tests showed HKU5-CoV-2 infiltrated human cells in the same way as SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind Covid.

Sharing their discovery in the journal Cell, the Beijing-funded researchers admitted it posed a 'high risk of spillover to humans, either through direct transmission or facilitated by intermediate hosts.''

Bat-infecting merbecovirus HKU5-CoV lineage 2 can use human ACE2 as a cell entry receptor

Jing Chen1,8 ∙ Wei Zhang2,3,8 ∙ Yang Li1,8∙ … ∙ Peng Zhou2,3 zhou_peng@gzlab.ac.cn ∙ Wei Peng2,3 peng_wei@gzlab.ac.cn ∙ Zheng-Li Shi2,9 shi_zhengli@gzlab.ac.cn… Show more

‘Highlights

A distinct HKU5 coronavirus lineage (HKU5-CoV-2) is discovered in bats

Bat HKU5-CoV-2 uses human ACE2 receptor and ACE2 orthologs from multiple species

Bat HKU5-CoV-2 RBD engages human ACE2 with a distinct binding mode from other CoVs

Bat HKU5-CoV-2 was isolated and infect human-ACE2-expressing cells

Summary

Merbecoviruses comprise four viral species with remarkable genetic diversity: MERS-related coronavirus, Tylonycterisbat coronavirus HKU4, Pipistrellusbat coronavirus HKU5, and Hedgehog coronavirus 1.

However, the potential human spillover risk of animal merbecoviruses remains to be investigated. Here, we reported the discovery of HKU5-CoV lineage 2 (HKU5-CoV-2) in bats that efficiently utilize human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) as a functional receptor and exhibits a broad host tropism.

Cryo-EM analysis of HKU5-CoV-2 receptor-binding domain (RBD) and human ACE2 complex revealed an entirely distinct binding mode compared with other ACE2-utilizing merbecoviruses with RBD footprint largely shared with ACE2-using sarbecoviruses and NL63. Structural and functional analyses indicate that HKU5-CoV-2 has a better adaptation to human ACE2 than lineage 1 HKU5-CoV. Authentic HKU5-CoV-2 infected human ACE2-expressing cell lines and human respiratory and enteric organoids.

This study reveals a distinct lineage of HKU5-CoVs in bats that efficiently use human ACE2 and underscores their potential zoonotic risk.’

Bat-infecting merbecovirus HKU5-CoV lineage 2 can use human ACE2 as a cell entry receptor: Cell

