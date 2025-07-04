Dr. Naiomi Wolf:

“RFK Jr is in charge of HHS; the mRNA injection is still being urged on pregnant women; he rolled out a long taxpayer-funded informercial for wearables this past week, as I predicted would be the case when I warned that Casey and Calley Means’ business models, in their hyperinflated tech companies, are biometrics. ”

One of Naiomi’s subscribers to her:

I confess, I am with Dr. Wolf, at times this becomes too much for me, the sheer hypocrisy and lies. In your face. The aim always was to maintain and advance the Malone Bancel Moderna et al. mRNA technology vaccine. The aim IMO now is that the US health agencies and appointees job is to misdirect you and keep mRNA vaccine and advance it. While talking as if ‘they are doing something about it’.

It is not hopeless, just that the fight really is now beginning.

Are you still in it?

I thank her for remaining in the fight. We all have a part to play and Naiomi is playing hers and we need her to stand strong.

Bottom line, we were fed a 6 for a 9 and bullshitted, the moment they had that dinner with Bourla and Wiles and POTUS etc. The games began. We the people are the losers and when RFK Jr. put the likes of Malone on ACIP, after cleaning up myself pissing myself laughing, then the tears came…this is all a game…all the wrong of COVID and the deadly lockdowns and mRNA vaccine by Malone will have and see no accountability…none! Just these people will profit. They know who they are.

As PCR-created COVID non-pandemic was a fraud and lie and the lockdowns and mRNA vaccine, so too are many around COVID, the money whores, the users, the leaders, the doctors, the health agency people, most are as corrupted as they come. Bandits. And I continue to argue all devised to hurt POTUS Trump. Term one.

Firstly, I do trust RFK Jr. I support the man. But he has subversives about him. If he means that ‘wearables’ can be used to aid the population to improve health and well-being, then I am for anything that can do that. But are ‘wearables’ it? If this is to be mandated and forced and part of society, no deal. We do not want it societally. So, we need RFK Jr. to clarify this please, unpack this for it does not sound good. Again, I trust him. I think he means well. Question: who will guard the data, maintain it, keep it private? Who will own it? If in the government hands, then no deal. That will be a disaster and moreover in any private entity’s hands. Our data and health is our own personal private concerns. So again, I am hoping RFK Jr. can unravel this for us. I trust he would. Americans must be able to weigh the benefits versus the risks of any such device and be allowed to make their own informed decisions.

Moreover, my question is who in the inner circle orbit got now stocks in the wearable devices? Going to buy certain wearable stock? Who got insider information to open wearable devices companies, after just fiddling pulling flint for years, to get the government orders? You know nothing goes on without these people making money$…Ponzi schemes…if your mother stood still too long near some of these people, they would monetize her too. Sell her.

I hope RFK Jr. ensures this is not a ‘money making’ venture.

follow the money people, follow the money $$$…there is profit. in them wearables? wink wink and sadly often POTUS Trump (who I do think means well and wants US to win and Americans to be safe and healthy) has no idea how he is being subverted and name used for money making and access. Again. That is all they are, money whores seeking to cash in during this Trump term 2.0. Who is going to cash in and make ‘wearable’ money? Who in the inner orbit, the friend of a friend? Who in government? Who is checking on all of this? Doing due diligence. I just do not want Trump’s name smeared in this. He means well. He is trying to do a good. By us. I also do not want RFK Jr.’s nae smeared.

RFK Jr.: ‘We think that wearables are a key to the MAHA agenda, Making America Healthy Again ... my vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within four years," Kennedy said, speaking before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce's Subcommittee on Health during a hearing on his department's 2026 budget request.’

Again, who in the inner circle going to get the contracts and make the money? Who? I have some names but will let you opine.

