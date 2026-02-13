Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

LabMom's avatar
LabMom
10m

Thank you for this warning Dr Alexander 🙏

As I’m understanding this then is even if we had the virus, we won’t have immunity to the new strain? The only person in my family who has had Covid more than once is my vaccine injured brother who was mandated by Biden to receive Trump’s poisonous vaccine. Should we all be worried again now?

Will it still a single-stranded RNA virus? If so, I’m assuming Dr Zelenko‘s Quercetin, Vitamins C, D & Zinc is still an effective method in boosting our immune system to the virus? That would also mean Ivermectin would be effective?

‼️Known to block the inhibition of COVID is full Endocannabinoid receptors only achieved through a particular oil rumored to cure Cancer and produced using Hemp. If your endocannabinoids CBDA & CBDG receptors are full, you can care for a house full of COVID patients and even sleep in bed next to one and not get the virus. It was pretty shocking because at the time no studies had yet been published.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11816653/pdf/sciadv.abi6110.pdf

Chain Smokers should breathe a sigh of relief as well. It is rumored if your Nicotinic Acetycholine Receptors are full from chain smoking, you too cannot catch the virus.

Christa's avatar
Christa
5m

Is it possible that regular colds have mutated as they have gone through the COVID vaccinated these last few years?

I don’t catch too much anymore due to taking vitamins that some of you good doctors repurposed and educated us on since COVID, but the few colds I have caught since COVID seem different. Like a dry cough with no other symptoms(had to take a bromelain/nattokinase vitamin for about four weeks to get rid of that. That one may had been a shedding type incident though). Or I lose my taste even though the cold isn’t too severe(over it in a day). Pre COVID, when I’d get sick, my taste would be altered a bit but I never completely lost my taste until Fauci’s bioweapon was let lose. Dear Lord, I hate that man.

Share

