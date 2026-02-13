than endemic stabilization! ” (GVB)… This back-and-forth pattern suggests the virus is ‘searching’ for a way out of a tight evolutionary corner, rather than settling into a calm, endemic state . In simple terms, these irregular fluctuations are a warning sign that the virus is under heavy (population immune) pressure and approaching a critical turning point, not that it has stabilized or become harmless!’

Before I present rest of Geert’s thesis, in short what he is saying is that there is population immune pressure while there is vaccinal induced pressure but the vaccine continues to be imperfect, leaky, sub-optimal, non-sterilizing. So, the virus is seeking a way to proliferate and transmit, to become stable and endemic, given we are not knocking it out…and this capacity to keep poking the virus yet not vanquishing it, it is responding by prodding and seeking a path out, an evolutionary path, and this could spawn the emergence of something more infectious yet more virulent, lethal…I think I am on the right track…your thoughts?

What the title of this article really means is that what appear to be different viral evolutionary ‘behaviors’ across countries are actually surface variations on the same underlying immune pressure and calling these behaviors ‘benign’ doesn’t make them stable or ‘endemic’!

If BA.3.2 variants are a sign that the virus is stuck in an unstable ‘in-between’ phase in highly C-19-vaccinated countries, then ups and downs in how often they are detected from one country to another are exactly what you would expect. In this situation, the virus is not simply trying to become more contagious in a straightforward way. Instead, it is struggling against widespread immunity that limits its ability to spread, making its success very sensitive to small differences between countries-such as vaccination (including boosting) rate and timing, how often people get reinfected, how much silent (asymptomatic) spread occurs or social behavior[1].

Because of this, even small changes can lead to noticeable rises or falls in BA.3.2 cases. The variant may appear to grow in one country, decline in another, and then reappear elsewhere without ever clearly taking over. This back-and-forth pattern suggests the virus is ‘searching’ for a way out of a tight evolutionary corner, rather than settling into a calm, endemic state. In simple terms, these irregular fluctuations are a warning sign that the virus is under heavy pressure and approaching a critical turning point, not that it has stabilized or become harmless!’

