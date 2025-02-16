Can we ask POTUS Trump since the mRNA vaccine was brought under him? Who should we ask? Who is responsible?

What happened in 2021? That coincides with the surge in deaths? All-cause mortality? What?

I have argued that the lockdowns and school closures killed and harmed, and much research has shown this.

Did POTUS Trump’s lockdowns, the Kariko Bancel Malone Bourla Sahin et al. mRNA gene LNP injection, cause this surge in deaths? As per the data below? Did Trump’s Operation Warp Speed (OWS) policies put young persons from 2020 onwards, into harm’s way where they could not get any care for chronic illnesses, and thus they progressed along the disease sequelae? Now the chickens are coming home to roost? When will POTUS Trump take responsibility for the damage from OWS and the vaccine?

When will POTUS Trump and his prior administration and Biden’s and all those involved explain to the American people what went wrong? Why was Bobby Jr. silenced? Does it make sense? Are big money payments to friends and families etc. to high-level government people inside of the USAID purge? Is it to cover up COVID crimes? We the people need to see all the data, and can it be that what we are being fed is a snippet? Why not the pure purge? By high-level people who all made money? Was this to find the data and disappear it? Can we be assured that data and information that is not good to certain people, is not destroyed? Who decides that? COVID big-money data? Very serious people asked me this question and I cannot answer it. What do you think? I am troubled by all of it. I trust no one in it. In this. No one.

Figure. Excess Mortality Rates by Cause Among Adults Aged 25-44 Years, 2011-2023

Mortality Trends Among Early Adults in the United States, 1999-2023 | Public Health | JAMA Network Open | JAMA Network

‘reports demonstrating increasing death in young adult groups are very worrisome because this group should be thriving. We know that people ages 25-44 years, had a far less than 1% mortality rate from acute COVID-19. However, the draconian lockdowns and contagion control measures occurred in 2020 and then the vaccines rolled out in 2021 and beyond. Wrigley-Field et al have published a stunning report on rapidly increasing death rates in the years running up and into the pandemic.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)