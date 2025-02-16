What happened in 2021, from about January 2021 forward that could account for the dramatic surge in excess deaths in young low-risk American adults? Can we ask Malone or Bourla or Bancel? POTUS Trump?
Strong scholarship again by Dr. Peter McCullough as he asks a simple question by presenting decent data; nice work by Wrigley-Field et al. Death Among Early Adults in the United States, 1999-2023
Can we ask POTUS Trump since the mRNA vaccine was brought under him? Who should we ask? Who is responsible?
What happened in 2021? That coincides with the surge in deaths? All-cause mortality? What?
I have argued that the lockdowns and school closures killed and harmed, and much research has shown this.
Did POTUS Trump’s lockdowns, the Kariko Bancel Malone Bourla Sahin et al. mRNA gene LNP injection, cause this surge in deaths? As per the data below? Did Trump’s Operation Warp Speed (OWS) policies put young persons from 2020 onwards, into harm’s way where they could not get any care for chronic illnesses, and thus they progressed along the disease sequelae? Now the chickens are coming home to roost? When will POTUS Trump take responsibility for the damage from OWS and the vaccine?
When will POTUS Trump and his prior administration and Biden’s and all those involved explain to the American people what went wrong? Why was Bobby Jr. silenced? Does it make sense? Are big money payments to friends and families etc. to high-level government people inside of the USAID purge? Is it to cover up COVID crimes? We the people need to see all the data, and can it be that what we are being fed is a snippet? Why not the pure purge? By high-level people who all made money? Was this to find the data and disappear it? Can we be assured that data and information that is not good to certain people, is not destroyed? Who decides that? COVID big-money data? Very serious people asked me this question and I cannot answer it. What do you think? I am troubled by all of it. I trust no one in it. In this. No one.
Figure. Excess Mortality Rates by Cause Among Adults Aged 25-44 Years, 2011-2023
Mortality Trends Among Early Adults in the United States, 1999-2023 | Public Health | JAMA Network Open | JAMA Network
‘reports demonstrating increasing death in young adult groups are very worrisome because this group should be thriving. We know that people ages 25-44 years, had a far less than 1% mortality rate from acute COVID-19. However, the draconian lockdowns and contagion control measures occurred in 2020 and then the vaccines rolled out in 2021 and beyond. Wrigley-Field et al have published a stunning report on rapidly increasing death rates in the years running up and into the pandemic.’
Couldn't be the vaccine. It's gotta be climate change and stress caused by anti-vaxxers. That stress was so bad it caused deaths to spike beyond anything ever seen:
Jan 1 2022,
Headline: Indiana life insurance CEO says deaths are up 40% among people ages 18-64.
Article: OneAmerica said the death rate is up a stunning 40% percent from pre-pandemic levels among working-age people.
"We're are seeing right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of the business - not just at OneAmeirca," the company's CEO Schott Davidson said during an online news conference this week.
"Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic ," he said. "So 40% is just unheard of."
https://tritorch.com/degradation/!!!!DeathsIn18-65Up40PercentIn2021.png [image]
Carney, the wanna-be prime Minister of Canada (the 51st state), admits he is a globalist, elite, and DEAD set upon using emergency powers to enforce 'his' (masters at the WEF) will upon Canada...THIS PUPPET does not seem at all bothered by the photo of himself and 'The Turd' pictured the with the classical EVIL, WEF maniac Klaus Schwabb, whose "expert" economic plan is to simply get rid of all of those people not in the club...'useless eaters', deplorables, Joe the Plumber, red necks, hillbillies, TRUMP SUPPORTERS, and ALL OF THE OLD, SICK, AND FORMER SERVICE PERSONELL. They are assaulting pregnant women, and killing kids with their money making scheme. Their thinking is that the lies they made (to reward their voters with nice pensions and health care) ....promises that were never meant to be actually performed... and in truth, were made just to gain power and wealth, at the expense of the working class...all lies, and now, breaking the faith, by murdering the folks who trusted them, using mRNA injections. ALL OF THE UNFUNDED LIABILITY OF PENSIONS FOR LIFE, AND FREE HEALTH CARE...GONE WITH A JAB OR TWO. PROBLEM SOLVED. Except for the fact that there are people, like Ed Dowd, for example, that have proven, using facts, that the "vaccines" have caused millions of excess deaths worldwide...and the insurers, among others, have those facts. The end has come for the Covid cabal creeps, and their evil chimeric terror, emanating from the WHO, WEF, CDC, FDA, NIH, NIAID...ETC. THEY'VE BEEN EMBEZZLING TAX PAYER'S MONEY TO KILL OFF THE TAX PAYERS. THEIR MAIN FRAUD IS BASED ON GLOBAL WARMING HYSTERIA...THAT IS THE EXCUSE THEY USE FOR MURDER. (Here is the photo of the foreign operatives that obviously have consented to the fraud, murder, and embezzlement.
