new war for the U.S."

The former Russian president questioned the effectiveness of the US operation, saying it had failed to achieve any substantial military objectives. "Critical infrastructure of the nuclear fuel cycle appears to have been unaffected or sustained only minor damage," he wrote. "The enrichment of nuclear material - and now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weapons - will continue."

Will this backfire? I sure hope not, not for the loss of Americans, no US military etc. and no loss of innocent life. All sides. The new reports are concerning, frightening…

Did we open pandora’s box? Wrongfully? Has Trump now begun a war that will shape his Presidency? Will USA be sucked in? Is it too late? Are we on the brink of WW III? Now. Do not forget China is in that mix and so is North Korea…what did we do? Best move? Worst move? No doubt Iran must not get a nuclear weapon. What is your opinion? I always support Trump first!! Your view?

What is your view? Is this true? If this happens, what then?

Many Nations Ready To Supply Iran With Their Nuclear Warheads: Top Putin Aide

Mr Araghchi has said that he will have 'serious consultations' with the Russian leader, hours after the United States entered the Iran-Israel conflict by striking three key Iranian nuclear sites last night.

Will Lindsey Graham be sent to the front lines in battle uniform to fight seeing he is so eager to send our troops into war? To place his blood on the line?

New Delhi:

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Sunday that he will travel to Moscow for high-level talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, following overnight US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Istanbul, Mr Araghchi said the consultations with President Putin would take place Monday morning. The move comes in the immediate aftermath of the US targeting three key Iranian nuclear sites, in what Washington has described as a "necessary step" to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"Russia is a friend of Iran, we always consult with each other," Araghchi told reporters. "I'm going to Moscow this afternoon for serious consultations with the Russian president tomorrow morning."

The strikes, ordered by US President Donald Trump, took place late Saturday night, nine days into an Israeli-led aerial campaign targeting Iranian nuclear infrastructure. U.S. officials claimed the attacks were focused on neutralising Iran's potential nuclear weapons programme.

Desperate Iran will lean on Russia in wake of Trump’s historic nuke blitz as world ‘one step closer to global conflict’

Experts have warned that the world is getting closer to a global conflict

Iran orders closure of Strait of Hormuz — putting one-fifth of world’s oil supply at risk