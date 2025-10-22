ridden Democrat city.

This is a very disturbing story and horror to a young girl. What is happening in USA? In these Democrat held cities, locations?

‘The New York Times reported on Thursday that the two children face several felony counts, including attempted murder, four counts of r*pe, two counts of felonious assault, strangulation, and kidnapping, over an incident that occurred last month in a wooded field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Antavia Kennibrew, the victim’s mother, revealed to WOIO that she dropped her daughter off Sept. 13 at a family member’s home in Cleveland, thinking she would be okay.

But the 5-year-old walked out the front door and was savagely beaten by a group of kids outside.

Kennibrew said that when she found out what had happened, she immediately rushed over and saw Emergency Medical Services tending to her young daughter. The little girl was unresponsive at the time she arrived.

Please be warned that the following details are highly disturbing.

“What I saw was unbelievable,” the girl’s mom explained to Cleveland 19. “My daughter was not my daughter. Her hair was scalped from her head. She had bruises and blood all over her body.”

“Her eyes were filled with blood,” she continued. “Her lips and mouth were filled with blood. Her nails had debris and dirt stuck in it.”

WATCH:

The mom went on to say that her daughter is now having “behavioral problems” because of the attack.

“She is mentally not OK,” she said. “Me not getting justice for my daughter makes me feel like I failed her.”’

‘5 year old little girl abducted by a 9 and 10 year old then raped, scalped, & beaten in Cleveland Ohio. We have a SERIOUS problem in American cities that needs to be fixed at all costs. This has become the “new normal” in many cities across America but half of the country just pretends it isn’t so...’