Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Shattuck's avatar
Margaret Shattuck
3h

I don't know whether Trump did or didn't touch any of those young girls, but you have to stop saying others are "hurting" him. He's not a kid. He's the guy in charge.

If he can't control what his staff are saying, then he shouldn't be in office. I suspect he DOES know about this, and that perhaps HE is the one they are protecting.

None of this makes any sense otherwise. Why lie about it? Patel is totally incompetent, and needs to be removed as Director of the FBI.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Awaken The Lions In Truth's avatar
Awaken The Lions In Truth
3h

Patel has proven himself to be a lying cluck of a puppet time and again, especially about this "trafficked to others" and "to no one" bs. Patel is a real shyte faced clown. Repooplicants as well as Demon-crats are all on Epsteins list!

The then underaged kids, and if they werent killed - now adults - they will ALL HAVE THEIR DAY IN "COURT" AT THE JUDGMENT SEAT OF CHRIST! NONE OF THE PERPS SHALL ESCAPE! NONE! HORRENDOUS DAY FOR THEM!

Even pimp Ghislane says she doesnt think ol Jeffery is really dead... maybe in Israel with all of the other protected perverts?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture