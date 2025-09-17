Very interesting wriggle room answer by Patel and IMO again hurts POTUS Trump when these people play around with language and play games: “Patel responded, "Himself. There is no credible information, none. If there were I would bring the case yesterday that he trafficked to other individuals. And the information we have, again, is limited."

Kennedy followed up, "So the answer is no one?"

The FBI director responded, "For the information that we have. In the case files”

I feel POTUS Trump is not in any of those files and has been smeared here and did not touch any under-aged girls but these types of answers create more questions…not a good answer by Patel. IMO. Not bullet-proofed, not surgical, not clean. Fact is that "Previous testimonies from Epstein's victims have suggested they were trafficked for other individuals.” So, is Patel saying the girls who were victims, and are women today, are lying?

IMO this gamesmanship only hurts POTUS Trump and as I have stated I do not believe in any manner Trump interfered with any under-aged girls in this Epstein madness.

Kash Patel Says No 'Credible' Info Epstein Trafficked Young Women to Others

‘FBI Director Kash Patel told U.S. senators on Tuesday morning that there is "no credible information" in case files that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked young women to anyone other than himself.

The remarks came during a heated hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in which Republican Louisiana Senator John Kennedy asked Patel about his knowledge of the Epstein files.

Why It Matters

The committee's questioning of Patel comes amid increased scrutiny of his leadership of the FBI and his handling of the investigation into the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk last week.’

"You've seen most of the files. Who if anyone did Epstein traffic these young women to, besides himself?" Kennedy asked Patel.

Patel responded, "Himself. There is no credible information, none. If there were I would bring the case yesterday that he trafficked to other individuals. And the information we have, again, is limited."

Kennedy followed up, "So the answer is no one?"

The FBI director responded, "For the information that we have. In the case files."‘

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.