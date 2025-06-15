What is going on in America? Live: Manhunt on for shooter in Rep. Melissa Hortman assassination; BREAKING: Suspect ID’d in Killing of Minnesota Democrats As Former Tim Walz Board Appointee
Democratic Minnesota politician fatally shot, another injured in 'politically motivated assassination'
The assailant, who is still at large, allegedly impersonated a police officer.
Minneapolis shooting LIVE: Rep. Melissa Hortman and husband dead in 'politically motivated assassination'
Police helicopters are circling the area around Minneapolis' Brooklyn Park neighborhood in a desperate manhunt as the shooter remains at large following the 'targeted' shootings of Sen. John Hoffman and Rep. Melissa Hortman
It's a warning to all Democrats who dare to cross over Democratic party lines. If you vote with the Republicans, you are virtually dead.
DC Draino is spot on as usual —
