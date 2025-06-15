MINNESOTA LAWMAKERS SHOT; ONE KILLED

'POLITICALLY MOTIVATED ASSASSINATION'

WAS TOP DEMOCRAT

SUSPECT IS FORMER WALZ APPOINTEE

HE POSED AS COP

MANIFESTO NAMED MORE OFFICIALS

UPDATES

Democratic Minnesota politician fatally shot, another injured in 'politically motivated assassination'

The assailant, who is still at large, allegedly impersonated a police officer.

Minneapolis shooting LIVE: Rep. Melissa Hortman and husband dead in 'politically motivated assassination'

Police helicopters are circling the area around Minneapolis' Brooklyn Park neighborhood in a desperate manhunt as the shooter remains at large following the 'targeted' shootings of Sen. John Hoffman and Rep. Melissa Hortman