But why? What is the basis? By CDC’s and FDA’s own reporting. How idiotic is the FDA. On what clinical, medical, scientific basis? You guys were put there to fix things. Are you? At FDA or NIH or CDC etc.?

If LP.8.1 has emerged as dominant from JN.1 Lineage yet of course with elevated viral immune evasion escape, why is this JN.1 going to be the vaccine spike antigen? This makes no sense for again, if the goal is to keep this virus (if this ‘virus’ were real) continuing forever, then you will continue using a Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman Sahin Kariko et al. Pfizer Moderna BioNTech et al. mRNA LNP vaccine with a mismatched spike antigen to the dominant circulating spike with immune evasion, driving Darwinian natural selection pressure and selection of strong more ‘fit’ sub-variants with competitive advantage etc.

So again, the fall boosters will be for a JN.1 lineage that is basically non-existent. The VRBPAC panel of FDA, IMO corrupted morons, inept, and continues to be, are saying that the dominant LP.8.1 will face a JN.1 vaccine (sub-optimal, non-neutralizing, that will not STERILIZE the virus, stop infection or transmission ‘if this were real’ and there was) that most certainly will not respond to it and there will be viral immune escape, original antigenic sin (OAS) etc. and failure. This is all a joke. I agree with McCullough.

We are being played by the FDA, NIH et al. These fake fraud ineffective non-sterilizing vaccines are here to stay. The job or task of these agencies seems to ‘get us there’…we just do not know it yet. We are on our own as the public.

Over to you Makary for I am trying to put my finger on who is screwing with POTUS Trump for again, we have morons at the head of these places making non-sensical decisions. That are and will hurt Trump the first democrat or republican turns on the Malone et al. vaccines. The only action by RFK Jr., Makary, Prasad, Bhattacharya et al. needed on confirmation, was to pull all mRNA, all COVID vaccines from USA. The data is clear.

They did not and failed. All else is tinkering and even not declarative. RFK Jr. is being subverted. He just does not see it.

CDC COVID Data Tracker: Variant Proportions

See McCullough’s good reporting on this too:

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



McCullough’s message was simple. The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.