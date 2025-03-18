What is happening in New York City (NYC)? Again, someone is set on fire, this time survives as a good Samaritan jumps out of car with extinguisher, horrific burns! Who the hell wants to be/live in NYC
If you know anything about this, please report to the police! The attacker used a small Patron tequila bottle to douse the victim in some kind of accelerant, according to crime scene investigators.
‘Fire Marshals at the scene told The Post that someone threw accelerant on the victim at the corner of 41st and Broadway and lit him on fire.
What do you do with the perpetrators of this type of criminality? Do you put them down on the spot?
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The victim then ran 100 feet west while on fire before someone jumped out of a car and doused him with a powder fire extinguisher, the marshals added.’
EMS took the man to New York Presbyterian Cornell where he is in stable condition, police said.
The perp ran north on Broadway following the attack, fire marshals said.
What’s wrong with the world today? I can’t understand or comprehend how anyone can do something so sick and evil like this. 😢
It looks like a fire extinguisher is a must-carry along with pepper spray, a new standard protocol. Sicko, wacko, nuts running amok, yet we can never tell who will commit the heinous act.