‘Fire Marshals at the scene told The Post that someone threw accelerant on the victim at the corner of 41st and Broadway and lit him on fire.

What do you do with the perpetrators of this type of criminality? Do you put them down on the spot?

The attacker used a small Patron tequila bottle to douse the victim in some kind of accelerant, according to crime scene investigators.

The victim then ran 100 feet west while on fire before someone jumped out of a car and doused him with a powder fire extinguisher, the marshals added.’

EMS took the man to New York Presbyterian Cornell where he is in stable condition, police said.

The perp ran north on Broadway following the attack, fire marshals said.