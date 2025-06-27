Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
OnTheJump's avatar
OnTheJump
41m

They tossed around the word "transparency" quite often, making it a cornerstone of the platform on which we Voters choose candidates....

You are right to request that they "make the science available" - if a vote comes 6-0, there MUST be some good reason, that they would be PROUD to share, for the decision, right?

Right?

.......Beuhler ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
1hEdited

Robert Malone - Live in Concert

https://youtu.be/iap2H5kslrs?si=-q2YrLXsL-imAvd4

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture