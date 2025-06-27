vaccine? To transition all vaccine to mRNA so that Malone et al. can make and pilfer more mRNA patent money off of taxpayers? What evidence did Malone et al. on that now clear inept ACIP panel see or know of that we do not know of, to warrant approval of the flu shot? How much are these people making? How could RFK Jr. sit by as this is approved when there is yet to date, not one properly conducted randomized controlled trial (RCT) double, triple blinded placebo control to show that flu shots work? Similar as there has not been one RCT showing that the Malone Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine works to reduce hospitalizations, deaths, ICU, severe illness etc. in both adults or children…not one! How could RFK Jr. be part of this con sham? Kulldorff? You are way smarter than this crew, a purist IMO, so how could you be part of this? What data or evidence did you see? We know from actual data that the influenza vaccine does not stop hospitalization or death.

Look at this 2025 reporting and we ask, did the dimwits on that ACIP group not see this report? That you ACIP morons would still continue recommending the flu shot?

Flu vaccine this season may be poorly matched, early CDC data suggests

So, how could then on June 26, 2025, the newly struck up CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) go on to vote 6-0 to re-recommend the annual seasonal influenza vaccine for all persons aged 6 months and older without contraindications? 6 months old? infants too? What are these dimwits on ACIP thinking? A very dangerous decision and here again Trump is being subverted. They all know they are doing this without proper data or science. For I challenge them to make the science available to the public so that we ‘actual’ epidemiologists and research methods people etc. can comment on the lack of science. These people are doing the exact same thing they raised money on and fame complaining that prior ACIP did? It is remarkable.

McCullough et al. are also correct stating that the Thimerosal removal is more akin to window dressing misdirection, it is bullshitting us, yes, overdue, but what does it matter when these morons still recommend the flu shot that is ineffective and harmful?

“While this recommendation marks a long-overdue shift, its practical impact is limited. Thimerosal was taken out of childhood vaccines in 2001 and only a small portion of flu vaccines still contain thimerosal.” This means as mentioned by McCullough is that this is misdirection BS…nothing was really done here. What a bunch of crooks now…in this ACIP…come on RFK Jr., don’t throw this garbage to us. We are way smarter than that. These dolts will end up embarrassing you (and our great POTUS Trump) with sub-optimal work. They have now started.

McCullough:

“The real problem is that ACIP is continuing to recommend annual flu shots for nearly the entire population, despite new data suggesting these vaccines actually increase the risk of illness.

A 2025 Cleveland Clinic study of over 53,000 employees found:

Those who received the flu shot were 27% more likely to contract influenza compared to those who remained unvaccinated (Hazard Ratio = 1.27; P = 0.007)

Estimated vaccine effectiveness was –26.9%, indicating more illness among the vaccinated group”

Shrestha et al. show us the ineffectiveness of the flu shot:

Results Among 53402 employees, 43857 (82.1%) had received the influenza vaccine by the end of the study. Influenza occurred in 1079 (2.02%) during the study. The cumulative incidence of influenza was similar for the vaccinated and unvaccinated states early, but over the course of the study the cumulative incidence of influenza increased more rapidly among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. In an analysis adjusted for age, sex, clinical nursing job, and employment location, the risk of influenza was significantly higher for the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated state (HR, 1.27; 95% C.I., 1.07 – 1.51; P = 0.007), yielding a calculated vaccine effectiveness of −26.9% (95% C.I., −55.0 to −6.6%).

Conclusions

‘This study found that influenza vaccination of working-aged adults was associated with a higher risk of influenza during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season, suggesting that the vaccine has not been effective in preventing influenza this season.’

What does this Shrestha et al. graph show?

see also my prior substack on a study by Uemura 2023 (Japan study) showing flu vaccine failure! Point is the flu shot predisposes you to acquire other types of flu like illnesses. OAS etc.

Why flu vaccines so often fail

The complex factors behind vaccine breakdowns are coming into sharper focus

‘The most commonly used flu shots protect no more than 60% of people who receive them; some years, effectiveness plunges to as low as 10%.’

Moderately Low Effectiveness of the Influenza Quadrivalent Vaccine: Potential Mismatch between Circulating Strains and Vaccine Strains

Maaweya E Awadalla et al.

Cowling et al. as per McCullough et al. shows us that an influenza shot in children predisposes one to increased risk of ‘virologically confirmed non-influenza respiratory virus infections’.

see: New ACIP Panel Votes to Remove Thimerosal—But Still Recommends Flu Shots for Nearly All Americans

McCullough and Nicolas Hulscher and Franklin O'Kanu remind us that the flu shot does not work and is actually harmful. McCullough reminds us that the annual flu shots increase flu risk by 27% and non-influenza infections by 340%.

New ACIP Panel Votes to Remove Thimerosal—But Still Recommends Flu Shots for Nearly All Americans

A long-overdue move on thimerosal still leaves millions subject to annual flu shots that increase flu risk by 27% and non-influenza infections by 340%.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.