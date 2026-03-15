Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Margaret Shattuck's avatar
Margaret Shattuck
4h

That's frigging SICK. That's all I can say.

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8 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
3hEdited

It's a *spiritual* matter. It's what happens when a country and its people start down the slippery slope. It's what happens when the leadership of that country has totally decayed into a filthy cesspool (which is what Washington, DC has become). What's wrong with America? It's all of those things and more.

I'll repeat this 'til I'm laid in my grave: There is *ONLY* one way out of this hell, and it ain't pretty!

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1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
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