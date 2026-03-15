What is wrong with America? why each time I see this shit it is IN America? why would Americans do this hammer-smashing leg breaking looksmaxxing madness? Mile-High club DHS Noem took it to extreme
"TWISTED MINDS Warped rise of ‘looksmaxxing’ where men smash faces with hammers, break legs & pay for ‘hunter eyes’ to ‘get girlfriend’; these Andrew Tate wanna be Palm Beach MANOSPHERE freaks
‘A DISTURBING trend is urging young men to take extreme measures to improve their looks – all so they can get a girlfriend.
From smashing their own faces with a hammer to chisel a better jawline to having leg extension surgery to be taller, experts fear the twisted craze of “looksmaxxing” could turn deadly – and also harm young women.’
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Warped rise of ‘looksmaxxing’ where men smash faces with hammers, break legs & pay for ‘hunter eyes’ to ‘get girlfriend’
Clavicular also shows off his physique online as part of his brand of looking as attractive as possible
First emerging in the early 2010s, “looksmaxxing” was a phrase used on disturbing misogynistic online forums.
The term quickly spiralled from self-improvement to a desperate desire for teenage boys to fit in by undergoing life-altering and permanent surgery.
In the last few years, it has spiked in popularity on social media platforms – with users widely sharing stories of how they got their “good looks”.
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That's frigging SICK. That's all I can say.
It's a *spiritual* matter. It's what happens when a country and its people start down the slippery slope. It's what happens when the leadership of that country has totally decayed into a filthy cesspool (which is what Washington, DC has become). What's wrong with America? It's all of those things and more.
I'll repeat this 'til I'm laid in my grave: There is *ONLY* one way out of this hell, and it ain't pretty!