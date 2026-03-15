‘A DISTURBING trend is urging young men to take extreme measures to improve their looks – all so they can get a girlfriend.

From smashing their own faces with a hammer to chisel a better jawline to having leg extension surgery to be taller, experts fear the twisted craze of “looksmaxxing” could turn deadly – and also harm young women.’

Warped rise of ‘looksmaxxing’ where men smash faces with hammers, break legs & pay for ‘hunter eyes’ to ‘get girlfriend’

Clavicular also shows off his physique online as part of his brand of looking as attractive as possible

First emerging in the early 2010s, “looksmaxxing” was a phrase used on disturbing misogynistic online forums.

The term quickly spiralled from self-improvement to a desperate desire for teenage boys to fit in by undergoing life-altering and permanent surgery.

In the last few years, it has spiked in popularity on social media platforms – with users widely sharing stories of how they got their “good looks”.

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