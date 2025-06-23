‘Officials Concede They Don’t Know the Fate of Iran’s Uranium Stockpile

Both Vice President JD Vance and Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, acknowledged questions about the whereabouts of Iran’s stockpile of near-bomb-grade nuclear material.

I am raising key questions:

ANY radiation soon, then this raises another question…key to this being was there any nuclear material there to begin with? Was the nuclear material, enriched uranium etc. MOVED by Iran some time before? So, what did we bomb? Was it the facilities ONLY? This can be of utility and a successful hit if now no FUTURE enrichment can take place yet what happens if the ~400 kg of enriched uranium Iran is said to possess, bomb grade material, if this is true, had been moved and was not damaged? By the strike. Yet we would not want that actually struck due to a potential nuclear explosion too and leakage etc. I am just very confused. If Iran had moved the enriched uranium and bulk of the program elsewhere PRIOR in anticipation of a strike, then this raises the question of how successful the strike really was. Again, if Iran did not move anything and we did hit the nuclear facilities, then we should be any moment detecting radiation etc.

The next few hours and days are critical. No radiation emerging from the bombed sites suggests no nuclear material, enriched uranium etc. was at that site and begs the question…where is it? What did we bomb? A non-functional site? Was there material to begin with as we were told across years? What is your view? Again, we should be concerned if we accept that the bombing was successful, for then soon massive radiation will be leaking out. A major catastrophe. IF, I say IF, it was in fact damaged. As reported. Again, I ask your view.