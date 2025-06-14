When you look at the leader of the opposition in the house and this antic, do you appreciate how much trouble we are in? we have no official opposition. even if we wanted one. it is healthy for democracy to have a productive one, yet we do not even have that.

Ardent supporters of President Donald Trump are fuming after new reporting from The New York Times reveals that the administration is working with data analytics company Palantir to compile a database of all Americans using information from numerous federal agencies.

According to the report from The Times, The White House has contracted with the Colorado-based company, co-founded by Trump supporter Peter Thiel, to assist in compiling a database of American citizen's data that could give the Trump administration unprecedented surveillance power, which could stifle criticism of the administration's policies.’ MAGA base rocked by Trump's 'unnerving' citizen database sparking surveillance fears | Irish Star

‘"Feeding every 'MAGA extremist' into an AI database controlled by a CIA/Mossad cutout," Fuentes wrote on X, where he has roughly 561,000 followers. "Seriously, if Palantir isn't the deep state, then what is?"‘

Supporters of President Donald Trump expressed anger and disbelief online following reports that his administration had advanced plans to create a national citizen database with technology firm Palantir.

Why It Matters

The White House has contracted Palantir, a Colorado-based analytics company co-founded by Trump supporter Peter Thiel, to assist in compiling a database of personal information on American citizens, according to unnamed government officials and Palantir employees who spoke with The New York Times. The purported deal follows project talks Palantir had with the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the Department of Education.

The reaction from Trump's supporters reflected growing unease within conservative circles, indicating a rare rupture between the president and key segments of his constituency. The controversy underscores nationwide anxieties around privacy, civil liberties, and the growing influence of technology firms over personal information management.

What To Know

The Palantir deal marks a significant development in government data collection, drawing sharp concern from privacy advocates and Trump's own core base, otherwise known as "MAGA." Detractors compared the centralized database effort to surveillance initiatives in authoritarian regimes.

Numerous pro-Trump voices expressed dismay and feelings of betrayal across social media platforms like X.

"People are so quick to suggest that I flipped on Trump...No, no, no...I didn't flip on Trump. TRUMP FLIPPED ON US. I'm just not willing to continue living in a LIE, and I will tell you the unfortunate TRUTH about it," The Patriot Voice wrote on X to his 158,000 followers.’

