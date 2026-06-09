What is your view? Some legal & military experts say these strikes on these boats by Hegseth et al. were war crimes, illegal, what is your view? Some soldiers are seeking legal cover, your view? While
there is no record of troops refusing to follow these orders, at least a handful of service members grappling with these questions have sought legal advice, according to anonymous hotlines for U.S.
military members.’
‘Since the first strike on Sept. 2, scores of legal experts and former military lawyers have characterized the strikes as extrajudicial killings or murders. Members of the military are required by U.S. law to refuse illegal orders.’
I personally did not know that the military can refuse to follow what they deem are illegal orders.
‘Dan Maurer, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and former military lawyer, said he hoped the boat strikes would serve as an example for future generations.’
IMO, if the persons killed were NOT conducting nefarious actions against the US and homeland, then that was a crime, the intelligence for such must be bullet proof for these are human beings. If they were conducting actions against the homeland, then there is a legal justification that could be made yet the US military have not been use this way before. Was this political?
‘US boat strikes killed over 200 people. Service members have questions
President Donald Trump could preemptively pardon service members for acts committed during his term.’
‘Since then, the Trump administration has released no evidence that any of the suspected narco-trafficking boats carried drugs or that their occupants worked for drug cartels. It has never identified the people it killed – just a handful of names have been published in news reports. Family members also filed a federal lawsuit naming their relatives, whom they allege were murdered by the United States.’
‘And Trump officials continue to say the attacks are lawful. At a June 2 Senate budget hearing, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said every boat strike "has a legal officer on the deck that has to make a determination about whether the call is legal or not."
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2026/06/06/us-trump-boat-strikes-death-toll/90376052007/
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IF THESE FAST BOATS. WERE CARRYING CARTEL CONTRABAND SUCH AS NARCOTICS TOWARDS US SOIL -THAN I SEE NO REASON TO GIVE CREDENCE TO THE EXTERMINATION OF AGENTS OF THERSE CARTELS THAT WERE RESPONSIBLE FOR MILLIONS OF DEATHS-- THE COMMISSION OF MURDER REQUIRES A LIKE RESPONSE FROM LADY JUSTICE