Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Milton Farrow
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IF THESE FAST BOATS. WERE CARRYING CARTEL CONTRABAND SUCH AS NARCOTICS TOWARDS US SOIL -THAN I SEE NO REASON TO GIVE CREDENCE TO THE EXTERMINATION OF AGENTS OF THERSE CARTELS THAT WERE RESPONSIBLE FOR MILLIONS OF DEATHS-- THE COMMISSION OF MURDER REQUIRES A LIKE RESPONSE FROM LADY JUSTICE

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