Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
2m

5D Chess ♟️ is a joke!

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Naila Claudia Schulte's avatar
Naila Claudia Schulte
24m

I totally agree with them. It's insane, reckless, ill-advised, and illegal. I personally think Trump was blackmailed into it by Israel, which has long wanted to destroy Iran with our help. Trump may be hiding a lot more than you choose to believe, and it's threatening the entire world. Millions will starve just from lack of fertilizer.

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