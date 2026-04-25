Many serious scholars claim that the February 28 strike on the ‘Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school in Minab, which killed at least 175 people, mostly children, is a war crime for the double-triple tap (hitting the school after some school children were still inside wounded and could not get out and it was about one hour after first missile. Your view? ‘The Pentagon has reportedly determined that US forces carried out the strike based on outdated intelligence but has yet to apologize.’

Should POTUS Trump apologize and show sorrow empathy for the deaths of the 170 or so children who were killed by the US missile (s)? Trump is not the one doing the firing of missiles and orders but he is in charge and he needs to be careful what he is saying. He should not comment on military actions that are questionable in terms of legality. Do not get caught up in the ‘fog of war’ narrative they will try to pull but I do not think they will be fortunate….some in the military high ups may well face court rooms in the future.

Should the US compensate the families of the dead children? Your view? Should Iran pay for our dead soldiers? Are Iranian children worth the same as American or Israeli children? I say they are. I say if an American child is killed, I would mourn and pain, as much as if an Iranian or Israeli child is killed, in war or otherwise. You? Do you think all children are the same? I do. As I feel that Israeli women held under captivity after the October 7th invasion, brutalized and raped for months, are the same as western women, Middle Eastern women, American, Canadian women etc. Yet western women especially feminist American women fell silent…why do you think that was? Is it because Israeli women are worth less than a western woman? I do not think so and it was devastating and painful to witness that…pure dismissal and disregard of Israeli women being brutalized in captivity. You? Your thoughts? Regardless of the side you are one.

‘More than 100 US-based international law experts have warned that American strikes on Iran may amount to war crimes, citing violations of the UN Charter, attacks on civilian infrastructure, and alarming rhetoric from senior officials.

In an open letter published on Thursday by the Just Security policy journal, scholars from Harvard, Yale, Stanford, and other institutions stated that the unprovoked US-Israeli campaign against Iran which began in late February is “a clear violation of the United Nations Charter.”

They also stated that the conduct of US forces and statements by officials “raise serious concerns about violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, including potential war crimes.”

The experts specifically highlighted President Donald Trump’s remarks last month that the US may conduct strikes on Iran “just for fun.” They also cited War Secretary Pete Hegseth’s March 2 statement that the US does not fight with “stupid rules of engagement,” and his declaration of “no quarter, no mercy for our enemies” – a phrase that, under international law, can constitute a war crime.

The letter expressed particular concern over the February 28 strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school in Minab, which killed at least 175 people, mostly children. The Pentagon has reportedly determined that US forces carried out the strike based on outdated intelligence but has yet to apologize.

The same day, a US missile struck a school and sports hall in the city of Lamerd, killing at least 21 people. The New York Times reported that the weapon used was the previously untested Precision Strike Missile, which disperses small tungsten pellets.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said over 600 schools and educational facilities have been targeted, calling the Minab massacre part of “a systematic and brutal pattern of illegal warfare.” Iran has accused the US and Israel of committing genocide.

Separately, John Mecklin, editor-in-chief of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which sets the Doomsday Clock, described the war as “absolutely idiotic,” warning that “accidents, miscalculations, crazy stuff” happen in wars and a nuclear accident “can’t be ruled out” until the fighting stops.

Both the legal experts and Mecklin called for a return to diplomacy while noting that Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal has made a negotiated settlement extremely difficult.’

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