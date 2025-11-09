5)bad physical abuse in health institutions 6)dehydration as no one wanted to touch the isolated persons 7)malnourishment 8)DNR orders (do not resuscitate) 9)denial of needed antibiotics for bacterial pneumonia often secondary to any viral issue 10) administration of powerful deadly breathing suppressing drugs like midazolam, ketamine, lorazepam, fentanyl, dia-morphine, propofol etc. 11)kidney and liver toxic failed Ebola drug Remdesivir 12)deadly ventilator that blew holes in lungs under trauma etc. (ventilator associated pneumonia) etc.

Most, 95% of persons who died during this fake fraud non-PCR manufactured pandemic (we never had a pandemic) after having a 95% false-positive PCR test when they were never positive, died due to the medical management of them. It is what was done to them by their medical doctors and health system, medical policies that Killed them!

these fuckers, these fuckers in our US and Canadian governments after they killed our loved ones with the fraud fake response, deadly COVID money train response, then subjected us to burying our family, we could not even see our dead family, we had funerals by ‘drive by’, we drove up to funeral windows to view the dead. these fuckers, how high must we hang them all? we need proper courts, judges, juries to deal with these demons and get the right verdicts and once found guilty of causing death, we HANG them! as per law.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.