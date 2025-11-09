Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Sterling's avatar
Roger Sterling
1h

In thinking about this crime...it is on the same scale as Nazi Germany. The Nazi cancer had spread though all organs of society - and we experienced something similar here in the US. Interestingly, at wars end only a fraction of the perpetrators on the Nazi nightmare ever faced justice. For example, many within the gestapo were local cops who needed a job. They became functionaries to the evil - a number committed heinous crimes, and most went back to their old jobs and earlier lives without missing a beat. The same will happen here. The numbers of guilty is just to large for justice to be served (in this life).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deborah Weaver's avatar
Deborah Weaver
1h

You say what so many of us are thinking, but our conditioning holds us back from saying it out loud. Also, many of the vaccinated still cannot see the truth; Perhaps it is too difficult to face, or maybe it is the IQ lowering from the neurological damage caused from the shots, regardless they are blinded by the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture