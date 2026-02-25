Epstein cradling a young child. Many in his inner circle were part of this. All those in photos, they all wanted little girls, that is why they rolled with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, they wanted sex with young girls and the Lolita Express and Epstein island and homes was where they got it…all of them knew who he was and what his gig was…you wanted to fuck little girls, you hang with Jeffrey Epstein…don’t bullshit me about dinosaur bones and lunch and a meeting to discuss investments. that’s bullshit. All of you people knew he was a registered bona fide sex offender, a pedophile and all around him. So were and are you, you know who you are! Your game now is to not break ranks to hope this can pass. But we will not let it.

We are praying and hoping POTUS Trump (I trust him) grants us the relief and ensures the FBI and AG and Justice do their jobs and ensure right is done and justice had for the victims, alive and dead ones.

Excellent stack by ‘Being Nobody, Going Nowhere’, please support this scholarship…I have decided to join the likes of Kim Iverson to keep the spotlight on this madness, this Epstein evil and the efforts to cover it up…to shield the high-level connected rich people in USA and elsewhere…from accountability…

I like to read and listen to all points of view and share and ask you to share with me so that we all can learn…I find this piece very interesting and frighteningly so and this paragraph disturbs me if 10% is true:

‘When you have infinite wealth and no consequence, the only remaining thrill is the taboo.

Harming a child becomes the ultimate proof that you are untouchable

That’s why their jokes sound half‑gleeful, half‑religious. It’s the laughter of people who believe they’ve conquered conscience. And in their unconscious wishful thinking, they equate that god-like power with another god-like quality: Immortality.’

What Kind of Monster Eats a Child? The Epstein Files Force Us to Ask.

Start here:

‘Let’s stop dancing around it.

Those bizarre “Epstein emails” with words like jerky, white tuna, amazing hunt, walking jerky — they weren’t grocery lists. Nobody flies private jets and hires Michelin‑star chefs to discuss two pounds of beef on emails.

The language reads like something out of a horror film, but it fits a pattern we’ve seen before whenever the ultra‑rich reach a stage where money, sex, and power no longer thrill them. They start playing god. And when godhood becomes the goal, devouring the innocent has always been their sacrament.

You see, when you are as powerful, rich and full of yourself as our Zionist-Techno Elites, one single thought will drive you insane. It is the thought that you will die as certain and unceremoniously as each of the 8.5 billion cattle (goyim) you look down at in disgust. Death is truly the great equaliser. This thought drives them into this cannibalistic madness. This is obvious to anyone who has the stomach to face that level of evil and read these phrases correctly.

The Code That Isn’t a Code

Across the emails and texts around Epstein’s circle, you keep seeing food words used in impossible ways.

“Jerky that walks.” “Taking care of white tuna.” “The next hunt.” “Jerky lasted only half the time.”

To naive, normal ears, it’s nonsense. To people familiar with trafficking investigations, that’s how covert systems talk. You substitute harmless nouns for forbidden ones so an outsider — or algorithm — sees nothing.

But many of these lines go beyond logistics. They sound pleased, fetishistic, joking about meat that shouldn’t exist. The laughter around it betrays something darker than transactional predation or drug cover-up. It gestures toward ritual transgression — taking communion not of bread and wine, but of innocence and fear.

Satanic rituals of the Elites to reach immortality and a god-like status were whispered for decades, and, to be honest, I ignored them too. But reading these exchanges dumped recently forced me to face this evil madness. Apologies to those shouting into the wind for years and labelled “conspiracy nutters”, “deranged” or worse.

What makes it even more compelling: The idea isn’t new. And unfortunately, it fits.

Breaking the Most Sacred Taboos: The Elite Psychopath’s Holy Grail

For the ordinary psychopath, control over another person is the high. For the billionaire psychopath, control over moral law itself is the high. And the ultimate high? Not hiding it anymore.

It’s the same headrush a flasher gets from exposing himself. But much bigger. It is the ultimate headrush of power. It says: “I am God. I am above your silly morals and laws. See - I can do what I like - even hunting and eating children - and there is nothing you can do about it. That’s how powerful I am.”

But reality will sort them out - earlier or later. When their flesh-eating peers die off one after the other, like any other mortal, their colossal illusion will either burst or they feed it with even more ritualistic insanity until they jeopardise everyone and everything and get carried away in a straitjacket by their peers. Or kill them. There is nothing we can or need to do here. This madness will eat itself. (Pun intended)

History’s Oldest Disease

Every empire catches this infection in its final phase.

The Canaanite elite burned infants to Moloch in bronze furnaces and called it a sacrifice.

Roman emperors drank the blood of gladiators, convinced it gave them strength.



And the Zionists’ go-to book - the Old Testament - can easily be used and abused to bless this insanity:

Several prophetic books use human cannibalism as a metaphor:

“I will cause them to eat the flesh of their sons and the flesh of their daughters.” — Jeremiah 19:9

“The tender and delicate woman among you … shall eat her children secretly.” — Deuteronomy 28:56‑57

Those lines horrified ancient readers; they were meant to show the moral collapse of a cursed nation. But to a deranged occultist, the inversion is irresistible: “If eating human flesh appears in scripture, maybe it unlocks hidden power.” That’s how banished taboos resurface as secret rites.

Why psychopathic elites love these texts

To a sane reader, these verses are cautionary tales.

To a sociopath drunk on power, they are authorisation. Psychopaths don’t read scripture for guidance; they read it for loopholes.

They quote the ancient violence to baptize their own; they call their indulgence “initiation,” their cruelty “sacrifice,” their arrogance “divine election.”

That’s how modern predators—whether wrapped in religion, ideology, or science—turn an old warning label into divine justification.

In all cases, the story is the same: those at the top mistook their privilege for proof of godhood. They consumed innocence to feel immortal.

Today’s version hides behind technology, psychology, “bio‑hacking,” and “life‑extension research.” But the hunger is the same old demonic appetite — the belief that vitality, youth, and power can be stolen instead of earned.

It is no coincidence that longevity research turned into a multi-billion-dollar business. With so many dying billionaires and millionaires out there who feel personally offended to have to die, anything that promises longevity sells at a premium. There is a reason why longevity guru Dr David Sinclair, who applied to the WHO to declare aging a disease, was invited to the Joe Rogan Experience three times already. To live forever is hip.

But this technocratic bio-hack stupidity to cheat life only satisfies the ordinary rich who are not addicted to the ultimate power headrush. They don’t (yet) need to eat children.

Why They Want You to See It

And here’s the sickest twist: none of this slipping out is accidental.

The redacted, partial “document dump” isn’t whistle‑blowing. It’s performance art for peasants.

By letting snippets of depravity leak —talk of hunting, flesh, sulfuric acid, and missing footage— they issue a message:

“Yes, we do monstrous things. Yes, you see them because we want you to see it. And you can’t stop us.”

It’s power displayed as pornography.

They understand psychology: when average people sense horror but can’t act, they grow numb, cynical, hopeless. That emotional paralysis is worth more to the powerful than money.

Or, if they push it too much, people start to revolt violently. And what fun will they have to squash them like flies with their secret super weapons? They are itching to use them.

They don’t hide the evil anymore. They sit in it like kings on a throne made of disgust.

What Actually Defeats It

So what do you do when faced with predators of that magnitude who live off attention and despair?

You starve them. I know, this is hard. You want to yell, scream and lash out. Demand justice. Demonstrate. Break something in frustration.

Doing nothing feels weak and passive. But this isn’t passive; it’s tactical.

Every click, every outraged share on social media, every doom‑scroll through their scandals sends energy their way. Outrage is the nutrient of tyranny.

The antidote is purity — but not the naïve, Sunday‑school purity, but deliberate decency:

Choose one honest act for every lie they show you.

Refuse to play their moral circus.

Protect children; honor life; grow things; love openly.

Reconnect in small human ways they can’t quantify or monetize.

Distrust anyone who tries to sell you revolution; the machine digests rebels as easily as slaves.

What it cannot process is non—participation—people who quietly stop feeding its engine with fear, gossip, hate, and obedience.

“Resist Not Evil”

One of the least quoted and understood gems of Jesus.

This phrase used to puzzle people until they saw what “resisting” evil through rage and crusades really does — it multiplies it.

Evil is like a fire that runs on oxygen. Outrage is its air supply. Withdraw attention, and it chokes.

The survivors of totalitarian systems knew this. When enough East Germans quietly ignored their overseers, the wall fell without a war.

When Gandhi’s countrymen stopped cooperating with the empire, the empire folded.

The same law rules here: stop reacting, start being.

Don’t fight the beast; stop feeding it.

It doesn’t mean to be passive. When meaningful action to stop it is presented to us, we will act accordingly as Jesus did in the temple. Resist not evil means not be consumed by it mentally and emotionally. It means to stay in the centre of our awareness. From there, the right spontaneous action will happen. We don’t have to worry about it. Just love and trust.

Re‑Humanizing the World

Every era of darkness ends when ordinary people practice ordinary goodness so stubbornly that evil has nowhere left to live.

Be faithful to small things — children’s laughter, clean food, truthful conversation. That’s the real antidote.

When you reject their theatre of horror and live decently anyway, you break the spell that makes them gods in their own eyes. You remind the world that the sacred isn’t something to be stolen — it’s what remains when you refuse to desecrate.

The early Christians in Rome found themselves in the same position we find ourselves today. A dying decadent Empire. Mad Emperors. Two thousand years later, the Roman Empire and its mad rulers are now dead footnotes of history. The spirit of love and decency is still alive in each of us.

But don’t mistake those early Christians for the religiously institutionalised power-monster known as Christianity today. There were no churches, no Bible, no popes and no priests. Just Jesus’ message of love, passed on over generations.

And this love and trust kept people sane in the face of evil madness and ultimately won against it.

Love will win against this evil. Ordinary, everyday love of ordinary, everyday people. Only love can protect you against this insanity.

They can mock us, hunt, even devour, but they can’t digest love, decency, or quiet courage.

And when enough of that passes between people, the whole nightmare will vanish all by itself. Evil will devour itself.’