Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
33m

Whatever it takes. This is war.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Decode the World's avatar
Decode the World
36m

When you are dealing with outlaws, it matters not what the law is. They stop at no evil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture