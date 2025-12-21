-ing inside USA but can we use the US military to take it out? Do we use military force when someone is saying things objectionable to you? If this is ever possible, who will have the checks and balances?

U.S. Military Willing to Attack “Designated Terrorist Organizations” Within America, General Says

“If I had no concerns and I was confident in the lawful order, I would definitely execute that order.”

Read this piece:

‘Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 14, 2024. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AP

The commander of the arm of the U.S. military responsible for President Donald Trump’s illegal military occupations of American cities said he is willing to conduct attacks on so-called designated terrorist organizations within the U.S. This startling admission comes after months of extrajudicial killings of alleged members or affiliates of DTOs in the waters near Venezuela, which experts and lawmakers say are outright murders.

Gen. Gregory Guillot of U.S. Northern Command, a four-star general who takes his orders from War Secretary Pete Hegseth, made clear his position in testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee last week. When asked about his willingness to attack DTOs within U.S. borders by Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., he replied: “If I had questions, I would elevate that to the chairman and the secretary. … And if I had no concerns and I was confident in the lawful order, I would definitely execute that order.”

Guillot’s openness about the potential for unprecedented military action within U.S. borders comes as the White House, Pentagon, and Justice Department continue to refuse to rule out summary executions of Americans on Trump’s secret enemies list, after weeks of requests for clarifications from The Intercept.’

The questionable legal justification for these attacks makes Guillot’s response all the more concerning, said Elizabeth Goitein, senior director of the Brennan Center’s liberty and national security program.

“The problem with General Guillot’s answer is that it elides the concerns that have already been raised about the lawfulness of conducting military attacks against drug trafficking operations,” Goitein told The Intercept.

When The Intercept asked if Guillot would be willing to refuse orders if, after elevating his concerns to the chair and the secretary, he was still not confident in the legality of the orders, Teresa C. Meadows, the U.S. Northern Command Media and Plans chief, replied: “NORTHCOM does not designate terrorist organizations.”

“That is one of the concerns with the administration asserting that the President essentially has a license to kill outside the law based on his own say so,” said Brian Finucane, a former State Department lawyer who is a specialist in counterterrorism issues and the laws of war. “That prerogative might be wielded elsewhere — including inside the United States.”

The Posse Comitatus Act is a United States federal law (18 U.S.C. § 1385, original at 20 Stat. 152) signed into law on June 18, 1878, by President Rutherford B. Hayes that limits the use of federal military personnel to enforce domestic law by the federal government or by other government entities such as county sheriffs and justices of the peace. Congress passed the act as an amendment to an army appropriations bill following the end of Reconstruction and updated it in 1956, 1981 and 2021.

