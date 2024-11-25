What? MSNBC Psycho Joy Reid Urges Democrats to Exclude Pro-Trump Family Members From Thanksgiving, Warns They May ‘Turn You In’; look, can someone near Joy please talk to her for it is clear she
is in need of some schooling! She needs something & to calm to hell down! Get over daddy T Joy & settle down; MSNBC’s wacko Reid says dems should be AFRAID of anyone who differs with them politically
‘MSNBC’s resident wacko Joy Reid is urging Democrats to stay away from their pro-Trump family members at Thanksgiving.
In a rant uploaded to her social media channels, the MSNBC host insisted that Democrats have every right to feel afraid of people who do not agree with them politically and should therefore shun them at Thanksgiving.’
She explained:
People are rightfully alarmed. They have a reason to be alarmed. And if you would vote for that, people may not feel so confident that they’re safe with you. This is not crazy. This is legitimate feelings of fear of you and a feeling that you might not be someone they could trust.
If this thing goes way south, autocracies go south real fast, and things get ugly, and people get asked to do things, and turn people in, and point people out, and turn on them.
What say you? You denizens of higher order conservative thinking?
She has that backwards. Libtard liberals never “host” meals. They just show up, eat your food, start an argument and storm off. Until the next free meal opportunity.
The usual. Accuse your enemy of your own actions. Who were the people who wanted to alert "the authorities" that some kids were playing at the town park (that was a Karen on NextDoor, summer of '20--for which reason I deleted that app). And I believe, tattling on neighbors who had too many cars in their driveway? Thanks, Dr. Paul, for that compliment "higher order conservative thinking".