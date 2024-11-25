‘MSNBC’s resident wacko Joy Reid is urging Democrats to stay away from their pro-Trump family members at Thanksgiving.

In a rant uploaded to her social media channels, the MSNBC host insisted that Democrats have every right to feel afraid of people who do not agree with them politically and should therefore shun them at Thanksgiving.’

She explained:

People are rightfully alarmed. They have a reason to be alarmed. And if you would vote for that, people may not feel so confident that they’re safe with you. This is not crazy. This is legitimate feelings of fear of you and a feeling that you might not be someone they could trust. If this thing goes way south, autocracies go south real fast, and things get ugly, and people get asked to do things, and turn people in, and point people out, and turn on them.

What say you? You denizens of higher order conservative thinking?