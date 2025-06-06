GOING NUCLEAR

Musk calls for Trump to be IMPEACHED & goes on wild Epstein rant after Don branded Elon ‘crazy’ as feud explodes

The president also threatened to cancel all of Musk's federal contracts as the public falling out escalated

PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Elon Musk's relationship has publicly crashed and burned as the two former allies exchanged blows on social media on Thursday.

The feud erupted after Trump addressed Musk's criticism of the president's "big beautiful bill" in the Oval Office.

