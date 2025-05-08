Trump’s New Surgeon General Pick Ms. Casey Means Triggers Massive Backlash — Even RFK Jr.’s VP Nicole Shanahan Weighs In: ‘She Was Bred and Raised as a Manchurian Asset’

Great reporting by Gateway Pundit and I agree fully, 100%, nominating Means is as ridiculous as Nesheiwat, well, he should have left Nesheiwat in place, this is a joke, are we being punked? but actually very serious…Loomer’s fine investigative skills are at work again and I/we must thank her for helping POTUS Trump to fix some bad decisions…we are here because of the fraud of COVID…let us not forget that…

What did Loomer uncover? And it begs the question, are the people vetting for Trump seeking to subvert and damage him?

Loomer:

‘Casey Means never supported Donald Trump, and she doesn’t even have an active medical license in Oregon where she says she’s a doctor. She also allegedly never completed her residency.’

Is this true? And this person will be the SG of America?

Her father, Grady Means authored a book titled “The Adventures of Felix the Flamingo”, which explores themes of gender dysphoria in children, and teaches kids that it’s ok to be TRANS.’ The book’s description reads: “Coming of age is challenging for most children, but it can be especially tough for those grappling with their gender and sexual identities. Felix, a unique bird, finds himself lost until he meets the quirky Gaylebird, who guides him on a journey to a fulfilling life. The Adventures of Felix the Flamingo is a story for children and adults alike, offering support for those facing personal struggles or fostering understanding for others navigating an often hidden and lonely path.”

Loomer:

‘I’m told that Casey is VERY CLOSE with her father and shares his views. So basically, we are now going to have a Democrat US Surgeon General who doesn’t even have an active medical license and whose family is writing books about how to make children transgender. What a mess.’

I agree fully with Laura here:

Donald Trump has the WORST VETTING TEAM EVER! I just wish they would not be so lazy. Or maybe this is all being done on purpose to harm him.’

as an example, RFK Jr. who now heads HHS grew to prominence due to his disdain and fight against the specious harmful OWS lockdowns for the fraud COVID non-pandemic and the deadly Malone Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine. Even now we see some health agency nominations and staff are ridiculously inept and spent the 4 years of Trump’s first term damaging him and slandering him and the 4 years of Biden’s term damaging and smearing him yet only jumped on Trump train (fake as they are) when it became clear RFK Jr. was pivoting to the MAGA king. Jobs, that’s all. These people I know them all, worked with them in COVID, some I will not even trust to take out my garbage…they despise Trump and hate him, always did and still do….only in it now to grow their brand, make money, and conspire to undercut him…IMO their task is to shut down our quest for redress and justice over the fraud of COVID, the response, the lockdowns, the deadly mRNA vaccine…their role is to block us…stand by, they will act in unison to damage him. Their true colors will come through. Trump needs Loomer to help make some changes and thank you Nicole Shanahan for having the courage and stones to say and do the right thing when many fall to the lure of money and wine and cheese and to prance around in Palm beach…I have grown to respect you much Ms. Shanahan.