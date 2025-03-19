Did Putin keep Trump waiting for one hour on hold for today's phone call? Is Vald flexing now?

Putin bombs energy plants hours after telling Trump he would halt attacks

Key moments

Updated 54 minutes ago

11:09pm

Zelensky: Putin has ‘effectively rejected’ ceasefire

9:10pm

No 10 welcomes ceasefire progress made by Trump

6:46pm

Analysis: Some relief for Europe as Trump drives hard bargain

6:33pm

What are Putin’s ‘key conditions’?

5:50pm

‘World now safer’ says Russia after Putin-Trump call

‘Russia bombed Ukraine energy infrastructure just hours after Vladimir Putin told Donald Trump he would halt attacks on the grid.

Putin’s forces conducted an airstrike on the energy infrastructure of Slovyansk, a city of 100,000 people in the Donetsk region, according to local reports, leaving part of the city without electricity.

After what the Kremlin called a “frank” phone call with Mr Trump, the two leaders agreed that formal negotiations on a 30-day truce would begin “immediately” in the Middle East.

Putin ordered the Russian military to halt attacks on energy plants in Ukraine without delay, the Kremlin said after the 90-minute phone call ended. Soon after the call, air raid sirens wailed and explosions rang out in Ukraine.

The Kremlin also said that the “complete cessation of foreign military assistance and the provision of intelligence information to Kyiv” is a condition for any permanent peace deal. Ukraine, and much of Europe, is highly unlikely to agree to this.’

‘Putin, who is notorious for keeping world leaders waiting, was speaking to industrialists and businessmen at an annual Russian event in Moscow.

The conference took place right before the high-stakes call was scheduled with Trump between 4pm and 6pm Russian time.

And Putin appeared in no rush to reach the Kremlin and attend the call.

As the clock ticked past 4pm, Putin's pal and host of the event Alexander Shokhin looked at his watch, saying the call was scheduled for before 6pm.’