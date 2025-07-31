metastasis of dormant breast cancer cells.”

I have long argued that the entire cancer research agency field is corrupted like overall academic research and medical research and grant writing and academic publishing and now EBM, and a Ponzi scheme slush fund for inept corrupted crooked academically incompetent so called researchers who take donor research grant money to create a boys and girls club of ineptness…enrich….seek to find NOTHING…but wine and cheese cocktails in the club….and smoke their pipes…we have moved NOT ONE INCH in cancer research or advancement or help in 60 years…it is ALL a lie, no one is helped…chemotherapy is poison toxic dangerous crap that actually suffers and kills you.

‘Using a recombinase-based dormancy tracing system, DormTracer, researchers confirm chemotherapy-induced reactivation of dormant DTCs leading to metastatic relapse. Mechanistically, chemotherapy induces fibroblast senescence, which promotes formation of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) through secreted proteins. NETs promote dormant DTC proliferation through extracellular matrix remodeling. Importantly, combining senolytic drugs, dasatinib and quercetin, with doxorubicin inhibits post-therapy DTC reactivation and suppresses metastatic relapse. This study provides direct evidence of dormancy awakening and reveals a mechanism underlying detrimental effect of chemotherapy on metastasis, highlighting potential strategies to improve cancer treatment.’

Cancer often relapses even when complete regression of primary tumors is achieved after initial treatment.1 It is postulated that the reactivation, or awakening, of dormant disseminated tumor cells (DTCs) in distant organs results in metastatic relapse after the asymptomatic period.2,3,4 Dormant and persistent DTCs have been observed in animals of non-metastatic disease with analysis of proliferation or quiescence biomarkers, such as Ki67 and p27, and label retention assays.5,6,7,8,9 A number of studies have also revealed the molecular mechanisms that regulate DTC dormancy and metastatic relapse.9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22 However, snapshot analyses of DTC population cannot distinguish metastasis resulting from dormancy reactivation or expansion of pre-existing, albeit rare, proliferative DTCs. Therefore, it is yet to show whether and how DTCs can really awake after an extended dormancy period and lead to metastasis.

Metastatic dormancy is modulated by both intrinsic signaling of DTCs and microenvironmental cues.9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22 For example, neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), the neutrophil-derived decondensed chromatin decorated with granule proteins, have been shown to promote DTC proliferation and metastatic colonization by remodeling extracellular matrix and degrading tumor-suppressing factors in distant organs.22,23 However, it is also of paramount importance to know what extrinsic factors, such as lifestyle, environmental exposure, and cancer treatment per se, affect DTCs and dormancy niches. Understanding the exogenous causes of DTC awakening will help disease management of cancer survivors, offering opportunities to prevent and interrupt metastatic relapse after initial therapies.

Systemic chemotherapy, targeting proliferating cells to achieve anti-tumor effects, is widely used to treat primary and residual diseases, but clinical studies show that DTCs cannot be completely cleared by chemotherapy, resulting in tumor recurrence after treatment.24 Chemotherapy is thought to be one of the major sources of stress that lead to cancer dormancy, while the dormancy state renders DTCs resilient to the treatment.3 However, it is not clear how exactly chemotherapy might affect DTCs that are already in dormancy. Chemotherapy is known to elicit various side effects, particularly by acting on non-tumor components. For example, chemotherapy induces fibroblast senescence, which further results in the senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) and chronic inflammation,25,26 and triggers NET formation.27 These studies indicate the possibility of chemotherapy-induced alteration of microenvironment that keeps DTCs in dormancy. Here, we report the effect and mechanism of chemotherapy to promote dormancy awakening and lung relapse.’

Chemotherapy awakens dormant cancer cells in lung by inducing neutrophil extracellular traps - ScienceDirect

