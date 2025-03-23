‘The authors of the article — three professors of epidemiology and preventive medicine from University College London and the University of Birmingham — urged the British healthcare system to implement this measure. According to their estimates, if just 8% of people over 50 accepted it, the health benefits would surpass those of current monitoring and screening systems.’

Do you buy that drivel tripe unscientific non-sense the scientists wrote above? These are the same type of medical doctors and scientists who gave us OWS deadly lockdowns and the deadly Malone Bancel Pfizer Kariko et al. mRNA transfection LNP injection…same ones. Do you trust any of these criminals? Why is the CDC and NIH even still operational? They should have been both razed to the floor. Taken to the studs…and the earth salted where they once stood…I liken these types of researchers to hogs…wild swine.

‘The researchers based this call on two key arguments. First, complex risk prediction tools are ineffective and may be overlooking many potential victims. “Most heart attacks and strokes occur in people with average levels of risk,” said co-author Professor Aroon Hingorani. On the other, it is a “simple, effective, and potentially cost-effective” strategy, he continued, as its components are no longer patented and have minimal side effects.

“Rather than being a ‘medicalization’ of a large section of the population, a polypill program is a preventative strategy designed to avoid a person becoming a patient,” said Nicholas Wald in a press release. “It can be compared to public health programs such as vaccinations, reducing salt in food, and adding folic acid to flour,” added Wald, who has been studying the polypill’s effectiveness as a primary prevention tool since 2003.

Cardiologist Valentín Fuster is director of the Carlos III National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) in Madrid and one of the world’s leading experts in the field of cardiovascular preventive medicine. He told EL PAÍS: “I believe in Wald’s concept, and he should be congratulated. But I still think that giving a polypill simply to prevent it to people who, for example, don’t have high cholesterol or high blood pressure, is attacking a system that isn’t necessarily sick. If it was proposed 20 years ago and hasn’t gone ahead, we have to ask ourselves why.”

For Fuster, in fact, the very idea of implementing a polypill for disease prevention is “absurd.” “But it’s the reality of the world we live in. The ideal would be for people to take care of themselves and not get sick,” he said.

His opinion is shared by Armando Oterino, a member of the Preventive Cardiology Association of the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC), who believes that the priority — before implementing the polypill or any other pharmacological therapy — should be controlling risk factors through health and lifestyle measures (such as physical exercise, the Mediterranean diet, quitting smoking, etc.):

“I am in favor of building the house from the bottom up, not from the roof down,” said Oterino. “Before any medication, the first measures recommended by all the guidelines are health and dietary measures. And if these measures fail or the risk is above a certain value, the medication should be prescribed with the simplest dosage, of course, to improve adherence.”

Oterino also emphasizes the importance of correctly identifying the risk factors for all patients. “Controlling triglycerides and LDL cholesterol, managing blood pressure, and addressing smoking — these are all risk factors. We can screen for all of this using tools and scales that help us determine each patient’s risk and take the appropriate measures. Can improvements be made in this area? Absolutely, and that will allow us to stay ahead of the curve and save lives,” he adds.’

