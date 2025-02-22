What should Israel do if this reporting is true that the children hostages etc. were killed and in those wooden coffins? What would you say or do? Should Israel respond if this was a cease fire? If
you were these parents, what would you expect? Can there ever be peace with this act? I can find no words for this barbarity, for the children? To do this? What is your opinion? Should HAMAS pay?
Unless Hamas turns over the perpetrators , their accomplices, and those who have been sheltering them all this time, give them 72 hours, for any innocent children to flee to waiting boats off shore, and burn it down: Sodom and Gomorrah style.
To think that there will be any peace with Hamas is pure folly. The war with them is total war… no prisoners taken … no humanity. It will only end when they and their immediate family members are eliminated. It is just the cruel reality. One has to ask themselves… how does one negotiate with evil? Is a peace possible? We all know the answer…. It’s like asking the Devil - given all that he knows, would he have still rebelled against God? Incredibly the answer is “yes”. Which just shows how evil makes you stupid. This is what Israel is dealing with. All of this talk of moving the people of Gaza to some place to restart their lives is foolish as well… they support Hamas. Furthermore this war has not only strengthened their ties with Hamas but has created the future Hamas army. Again a totally F-up situation. Only Devine intervention can solve this problem.