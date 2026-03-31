What? So someone else killed Kirk? Who? A government? Intel agency? A CIA-type MKUltra assassin? This opens a can of worms & the conspiracy theories may well be over the target! Tyler Robinson’s
defense team may use this argument in an attempt to get the charges against him dropped; who is FCUKING the American people? who would do this then? much darker & larger than we thought!
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
Charlie Kirk bullet doesn’t match suspect’s rifle – lawyers
Tyler Robinson’s defense team may use this argument in an attempt to get the charges against him dropped
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
RESOLVX HEALTH; To my subscribers, followers on substack, I have looked at these products & I am now supporting this company RESOLVX HEALTH and its range of good products & ask you to consider them;
The main objective of RESOLVX HEALTH is to bring to market the most advanced health products using only the finest and purest ingredients. Key is for people to take control of their health…
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!
Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
RESOLVX HEALTH
Also:
As to TWC.health, please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It’s rather common knowledge that the kid didn’t kill Charlie Kirk. A head shot from a .30-06 from that range would have left Kirk without a head. Also, it’s almost impossible to disassemble a Mauser .30-06 in the field. You need a couple vices to get that gun apart. The entire incident is an example of the worst “fake assassination” ever staged. He’s gone but look more into his clip on microphone, how it was purchased, the factory that is was produced, the members of Kirk’s security detail etc.
Complete coverup. Which is what they did by paving the crime scene quickly after Kirk’s murder.
Dr. A - please say that like *many* others including myself, you never bought the lying government and mainstream narrative regarding Kirk's death. I never bought it - not for a single second.
The "Superman" neck bones stopping a 30-6 bullet was all the proof I needed. Then, as further "evidence" was made public, their totally insane BS story became less and less believable.
You ask, who is behind all this? Simple, it's the same gang of criminals - the Globalist Bank Cabal!!
The same group that controls Washington, DC - the White House, Congress, etc ... etc.
When are people FINALLY going to see and accept what has been in front of their eyes for DECADES?