Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Scott Rachal's avatar
Scott Rachal
2h

It’s rather common knowledge that the kid didn’t kill Charlie Kirk. A head shot from a .30-06 from that range would have left Kirk without a head. Also, it’s almost impossible to disassemble a Mauser .30-06 in the field. You need a couple vices to get that gun apart. The entire incident is an example of the worst “fake assassination” ever staged. He’s gone but look more into his clip on microphone, how it was purchased, the factory that is was produced, the members of Kirk’s security detail etc.

Complete coverup. Which is what they did by paving the crime scene quickly after Kirk’s murder.

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
1h

Dr. A - please say that like *many* others including myself, you never bought the lying government and mainstream narrative regarding Kirk's death. I never bought it - not for a single second.

The "Superman" neck bones stopping a 30-6 bullet was all the proof I needed. Then, as further "evidence" was made public, their totally insane BS story became less and less believable.

You ask, who is behind all this? Simple, it's the same gang of criminals - the Globalist Bank Cabal!!

The same group that controls Washington, DC - the White House, Congress, etc ... etc.

When are people FINALLY going to see and accept what has been in front of their eyes for DECADES?

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