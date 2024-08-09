changes in his campaign ASAP," I agree again, the ground game is sub-optimal, the democrats are ‘out-grounding’ Trump! do not buy the bullshit FOX is telling you, it is almost as I see it, that FOX is conspiring with the democrats and CNN to fcuk Trump!

Trump’s campaign is losing also on mail-ins, ballot harvesting…republicans are behind! they do not like the ground game or do the ground game and focus on ‘in person’ voting but you cannot win the game if you are not playing the game! Fully!

Trump is losing or lost the ground game!!! as an example, we have Mayor Deb Rogers out of Pennsylvania (and New York) who will campaign daily to bring home Pennsylvania being locked out! How? Many like her, good people yet only ‘special’ ones get access? Who? Those who are ‘yes men’? Suck ups? sycophants? This is in part what hurt him in 2020.

I don’t give a fcuk if you don’t like Loomer, I know her, I like her, I respect her, she is better than most, she is aggressive but a good person, and wants the best for USA…she understands the battle! She Loomer is a true 100% soldier in saving USA! She is real MAGA!

"President Trump needs to make some serious changes in his campaign ASAP," she declared. "The ground game is not sufficient. The offense is lacking. The communication is dismal. The momentum is crashing. Why are people who want to assist being pushed away instead of being embraced? 89 days left. You need a lot more than just 'Vibes.' God only knows how many opportunities have been missed. Sad to see talent go to waste."

The inner sanctum staff, Trump’s Praetorian guard if you may, many ‘nobodies’, seem to think they ‘own’ Trump and access and refuse to allow people who want to help have access and they withhold key information from him. I know, I worked in the Trump administration at the heights of COVID in the election year 2020 and witnessed first-hand and saw how they screwed Trump and access to him…I and my boss (s) could not get to him timely at times when we were dealing with Fauci and Birx and Redfield and Hahn and the rest conspiring to damage the response to damage his re-election! I admit at times Mark Meadows was good working with us and Kellyanne Conway to help deal with the Hadrian wall to access 45…I thank them! These 2 helped us in urgencies!

Many of these fcukers who blocked Trump (as Laura is experiencing now) were only concerned (told me directly) about if he was getting re-elected (they were depressed they said thinking they may need to find a job) so that they would have a job…what is so angering is often a POTUS does not know there are fcukers doing this to them!

Loomer: “don’t get me started on the Lack of TV Presence. I’m disappointed. And I’m tired of giving feedback that is ignored when everyone knows I’m right, but they are too scared to say it because they think their access will be revoked.”

Let’s just call it like it is. Many of POTUS Trump’s biggest and most ardent supporters and donors are dismayed and wobbly! They see no ground game.

Yes, Trump’s offense is indeed lacking, and it is glaring! Where are the top people out there making the case? Look, I spoke already on Vance, and this is what I meant! Vance is a good man and great even, but he did not add to Trump and now the ticket is lacking, Trump needed someone to blunt the gender and ethnicity edge so that Trump can prosecute the case…it is NOT happening! Listen, I think Vance must be swapped out NOW! If not, he must have minorities, women on stage with him when he talks, coming on midway, Trump must name some top cabinet posts, name RFK Jr. with a high-level position e.g. head of FDA (I will help him)…

I was already asked to help vet all doctors and scientists for CDC, FDA, NIH etc. if Trump is elected and I will, I promised to, as I know them all, the good, the bad, the ugly, the frauds!

Back to Loomer and my core thesis:

To not go ‘personal’, focus on Harris’s terrible record in California and as VPOTUS as to the breach of the Southern border with millions of unvetted persons who among them are devastating rapists and killers from the Middle East, North Africa, Latin America! Who are raping and killing American women today! To prosecute border illegals, to promise that the border will be sealed and there is mass deportation, the catastrophic economy, soaring inflation, devastating cost of living, people living on streets, our veterans who are suffering, crime on the streets, ending war in Europe (Russia-Ukraine, Hamas-Israel etc.); this must be the focus of Trump and Vance, not personal name calling, leaving this to us (yet we must stop that shit too)…all this at the feet of Harris and Biden (and Obama) and thus the terrible record is there so should not be difficult!

Yet now it is seeming!

Yes, the Trump World and campaign communication is devastating, not just dismal, it is near non-existent! Harris is all over us and Trump is going silent? And we are not being told what is happening! This is urgent! Trump needs to regain momentum!

Loomer:

“…The momentum is crashing. Why are people who want to assist being pushed away instead of being embraced? 89 days left. You need a lot more than just 'Vibes.' God only knows how many opportunities have been missed. Sad to see talent go to waste."

What is this?

Loomer:

“Zero calls for accountability from House GOP who is on vacation till September 9th."

“current president Joe Biden "is going to leave office unscathed and then pardon his crackhead son on the way out."

Loomer:

Also, ‘why not force the media to talk about who is getting paid? Why not demand that Harris be held accountable for the Cover up of Biden’s declining mental and physical health? Why not remove Biden and put the pressure on Kamala being an extension of Biden?

But republicans are silent. Why? These last 4 weeks has produced some of the SHITTIEST messaging from surrogates on TV I have ever seen. There is Zero offense. Guess Republicans refuse to actually fight fire with fire.’

Do not be mad at Laura and I, find ways to help us here, we have a nation to fix and save and POTUS Trump to help win! Thank God we have soldiers like Dr. Naomi Wolf with us! Huge respect for her! For her husband Brian, a good friend!

