Todd Young should never be elected to office again.”

What is your opinion? Are they wrong to constrain POTUS this way? I think so. I do not agree with this vote.

Some added background:

‘The War Powers Resolution, passed by Congress in 1973 over President Richard Nixon’s veto, sought to ensure that lawmakers have a role in approving armed conflicts involving the United States not formally declared as a war. The last congressional war declaration was in June 1942 against Bulgaria, Hungary, and Romania during World War II.

While Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution spells out that “the President shall be commander in chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the militia of the several states,” only Congress has the power to declare war, as an enumerated power under Article I, Section 8, Clause 11.

What Is the War Powers Resolution?

The resolution requires “in the absence of a declaration of war” that a president report to Congress within 48 hours after introducing United States military forces into hostilities, which must end within 60 days unless Congress permits otherwise.

“The President in every possible instance shall consult with Congress before introducing United States Armed Forces into hostilities or into situations where imminent involvement in hostilities is clearly indicated by the circumstances, and after every such introduction shall consult regularly with the Congress until United States Armed Forces are no longer engaged in hostilities or have been removed from such situations,” the resolution reads.’ Does the president need Congress to approve military actions in Iran? | Constitution Center

