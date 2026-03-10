What the hell really was going on in Jeffrey Epstein child sex abuse pedophilia world with all these high society powerful men? Fucking little girls as they had medical procedures done too? hidden? We
learn now that elite doctors Served Jeffrey Epstein While Treating His ‘Girls’; small stable of doctors gave V.I.P. medical services to the sex offender and the women around him. Some doctors bent or
broke the ethical rules of their profession.’
A small stable of doctors gave V.I.P. medical services to the sex offender and the women around him. Some doctors bent or broke the ethical rules of their profession.
A plastic surgeon from Mount Sinai closed a young woman’s head wound with 35 stitches on Jeffrey Epstein’s dining room table.
An internist in West Palm Beach ordered a blood test for another woman, then reported the abnormal results back to Mr. Epstein.
A dentist at Columbia University asked Mr. Epstein how much work he wanted done on a “girl” with severe tooth decay.
___
Sophisticated entrapment operation to control the movers and the shakers! Heard today that one of the prison guards received big bucks deposited in his bank account so he turned a blind eye to the Epstein event.