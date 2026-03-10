broke the ethical rules of their profession.’

Elite Doctors Served Jeffrey Epstein While Treating His ‘Girls’

A small stable of doctors gave V.I.P. medical services to the sex offender and the women around him. Some doctors bent or broke the ethical rules of their profession.

A plastic surgeon from Mount Sinai closed a young woman’s head wound with 35 stitches on Jeffrey Epstein’s dining room table. An internist in West Palm Beach ordered a blood test for another woman, then reported the abnormal results back to Mr. Epstein. A dentist at Columbia University asked Mr. Epstein how much work he wanted done on a “girl” with severe tooth decay.

Elite Doctors Served Jeffrey Epstein While Treating His ‘Girls’ - The New York Times

___

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

Also:

As to TWC.health, please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com