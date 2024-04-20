What the LEFT, the democrats, the SQUAD, the RINOs, those who hurt Trump, the freak racist Alvin Braggs, is that we have taken note & we promise you, your democrat POTUS will walk into courthouse too,
each violation of Trump, we will deliver it back to you and some...our turn will come sooner than you think...we will punish you legally same way, we will have police raid your wives undergarments too
(100) Is Big Boy Alvin Braggs, the BIG man, hiding that he has NOTHING? Is he Hiding Something? Report Delves into Alvin Bragg’s Media Silence...now whispers that he HAS NOTHING!!!! (substack.com)
It's not about left and right, Dems and Reps, RINOS or NeoCons. It's just about masons infiltrating and corrupting all parties with their fake money.
SIMPLE SOLUTION in 3 steps:
Pray MAGA: Make America God’s again. Make the world the kingdom of love. “God is love”. Why can't Governments have partnerships with NGOs after bidding? Governments could favor and work with religions, especially those helping the poor and sick.
The US national motto is “in God we trust”1, the Oath of Allegiance sums up in “so help me God”2, and the Pledge of Allegiance is “I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
“Under God”, not only means under God’s protection/providence, but also under God's will/authority and Commandments. Separation of church and State means "freedom of conscience", i.e. that a Government should not impose any particular religion. It doesn't mean that public officials can't show and live their faith in public, and it means that the State must always put all actions "under God", definitely not “over” or against God’s Will. Lincoln: “the nation shall, under God, have a new birth of freedom.” 3
MAGA (Make Assets Great Again): money should be 100% backed with gold and real assets. This makes masonic counterfeiting harder. They are buying everything with virtual money: listed corporations, media, medical system, political parties, prosti-ticians, universities… !
Satanic secret societies like the masons are increasing the financial supply through:
- Forging dollars using the Federal Reserve they fully control
- Money creation through bank loans without reserves
- Financial “wealth” creation out of thin air through financial instruments such as derivatives
- Government debt
It's what I call finflation: inflation of financial instruments
With those trillions they've bought control in all listed corporations, media, universities, political parties, medical societies, etc.
The way out of this mess: money and financial assets backed by real assets.
Get the murderers out of government: force masons to self-identify by law under severe penalty (their oath doesn't forbid self-identification, also, evil oaths are void). Freemasonry is the church of Lucifer. “Separation of church and State” requires eliminating the freemasonic demono-cracy over Government (theocracy comes from “theo”, God, “cratos”, power, but this has nothing to do with God, but Satan and his demons, so it’s a demono-cracy).
Yes Paul, they have set the precedent. Now, when Trump returns he can prosecute them all for REAL crimes, like treason!
This will be known as the greatest sting operation in world history.