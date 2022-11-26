What? The Washington Post? Et tu? Now admitting what we told you idiots for 1.5 years now! That it is a pandemic of the VACCINATED! "For the first time, a majority of Americans dying from the
coronavirus received at least the primary series of the vaccine."; what did they also say? "It’s no longer a pandemic of the unvaccinated"; what? quick, someone, please help me off the floor
‘Fifty-eight percent of coronavirus deaths in August were people who were vaccinated or boosted, according to an analysis conducted for The Health 202 by Cynthia Cox, vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation’
This is actually very wrong, it is more lite 95%. So even in admitting the failure, the media lied. It is 95%. A complete failure!
Again, the posted numbers are way lower than the reality. This fraud COVID injection vaccine is a pure failure and very very harmful.
SOURCE:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/11/23/vaccinated-people-now-make-up-majority-covid-deaths/
Can we just get rid of all these politicians, FDA, CDC, and all the other alphabet agencies plus Fauci, the entire Canadian medical boards, public health officials, the government, the lot. I am so tired of the lies, the spin, the BS, the bad advice, the mandates, the coercion, the shaming, the drag queens, the Clintons, the Blairs, Boris Johnson, the WEF, the G20, the UN, Nicola Sturgeon, Jacinda Ardern, Dan Andrews and all the rest. Begone. and a pox on all your houses.
They can't hide it, so they cheat the number: 58%. That gives the sheep a mental "out" because more than 58% have been vx. They'll think "we're still better off" and won't see the EPIC FAIL!