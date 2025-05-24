What? Women can be terrorists mass stabbers too? Developing in Germany AGAIN where at least TWELVE people injured in 'mass stabbing' at German railway station as police declare 'major operation';
reports are that the stabber is a woman...hhhmm, I wonder....should I ask? At least 12 people have been injured, some seriously; "A woman was arrested at the scene, German outlet Bild reported. Police
later confirmed: "The person arrested is a 39-year-old woman.' “According to local broadcaster NDR, Hamburg's fire department says that three people have been critically injured, three have been seriously injured, and six were "slightly injured".
"Based on the information so far, we believe she acted alone. Investigations into the background are in full swing." “Just after 6pm, a further statement added: "According to initial findings, a person allegedly injured several people with a knife at the station. The suspect was arrested by police."
Could be. Human progress can't be curtailed:
https://elizabethnickson.substack.com/p/whites-punch-back-europe-staggers?
is it a woman, or a "woman"
?