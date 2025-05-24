later confirmed: "The person arrested is a 39-year-old woman.' “According to local broadcaster NDR, Hamburg's fire department says that three people have been critically injured, three have been seriously injured, and six were "slightly injured".

At least TWELVE people injured in 'mass stabbing' at German railway station as police declare 'major operation'

"Based on the information so far, we believe she acted alone. Investigations into the background are in full swing." “Just after 6pm, a further statement added: "According to initial findings, a person allegedly injured several people with a knife at the station. The suspect was arrested by police."

