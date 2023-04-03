What? World Health Organization (WHO) now says COVID injection not needed in healthy children & teens? What? After insanity WHO, CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID, SAGE, Health Canada etc. put us through with
vaccine mandates? My question is who do we start jailing first? Who?
WHO is hoping for amnesty but the world shouldn’t give it to them. They are as guilty of this travesty as all the other alphabet agencies all over the world. Glad they have come out with this but it’s too little and definitely too late. Should be interesting to see how all the health agencies cope with this announcement.
There is a lot of people need to be held accountable for what they did and not let off the hook for the lives they toke