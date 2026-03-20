What would Putin do? Is this bluffing by Vlad or he wants in? What is your opinion for ships flying Russian flag with oil headed to Cuba, Trump/US says NO, cannot dock; showdown? Cuban missile again?
this is interesting. would a deal be made as this is oil et al. for the Cubans being starved out...of supplies...for regime change. opinion? does Putin want to enter the Iran-US-Israel sideways?
Trump is trying to force the Cuban people to move on the regime by starving off supplies…your view? Vlad to the rescue? Or poking? Is he serious? can this escalate? why now?
The U.S. Treasury Department has made clear that Cuba is not allowed to take delivery of Russian crude.
The warning comes at a time when two tankers carrying Russian oil and gas are thought to be on their way to Havana.
The fuel-starved Caribbean island is facing its biggest test since the collapse of the Soviet Union under a U.S. oil blockade.
___
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!
Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH
RESOLVX HEALTH
As to TWC.health, please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I pray for POTUS Trump's clarity of thinking for he is under enormous pressure, they misled him in their calculations and this Iran matter is a clusterfuck by the hour. Trump again is wearing it. we are being sucked into a disaster, maybe Vietnam 3.0. I pray for our POTUS safety, peace, health, and that God grants him favor as he handles these issues that frankly, did not have to happen.
did I not say this summer will be interesting, maybe painful too, may have to sell our homes to afford to buy toilet paper...if the Chinese do not buy all