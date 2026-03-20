Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

I pray for POTUS Trump's clarity of thinking for he is under enormous pressure, they misled him in their calculations and this Iran matter is a clusterfuck by the hour. Trump again is wearing it. we are being sucked into a disaster, maybe Vietnam 3.0. I pray for our POTUS safety, peace, health, and that God grants him favor as he handles these issues that frankly, did not have to happen.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

did I not say this summer will be interesting, maybe painful too, may have to sell our homes to afford to buy toilet paper...if the Chinese do not buy all

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