What's not to love about the 'MAGA look', it is a political look in support of 47, I mean, Big Lips & Botox, I love it, fake as it all is, long hair with extensions, Long, blond, wavy hair, heavy
makeup and many, I say MANY cosmetic injections, once you are in MAGA in Palm Beach, you are into serious injections & fake EVERYTHING, but what's not to love about it! MAGA tribe! yes, signals
friendships, relationships, signals ‘hey, we are on same team, same tribe, same clan’, we want the same thing, and so I know it is all fake with the impeccable long wavy blond hair and heavy makeup impeccably made-up eyes, strong “contouring” to sculp the face, the ‘MAGA face’, augmented breasts, clear facial reconstruction, and extended eyelashes and fakeness slaps you in the face, but what’s not to like about it? you people are so jealous of the MAGA look…are you simply jealous? get yourself a life, kudos to all those who want to live in this ‘well defined eyebrowed’ world, fake world indeed, like fake news, and feel so special about themselves…I mean we know only ‘there’ that are they something, but what’s not to love about it? most of no real achievement, it’s all fake like Malone’s credibility, but what’s not to love about it. I just can’t get enough of it, all the facial and body fillers and clear plastic surgery to gain fuller cheeks, much plumper lips and a distinct more refined nasal structure. And the bravery and boldness of these folk inspire me for they do have confidence to try to pull off the fake look when everyone knows what it is. I wish I had that confidence. Nails, eyebrows, skincare that is over the top but boy, give me more! I love it! Down with you nay sayers, you are just jealous. Even when some of their faces etc. look clearly butchered due to the procedures, it is being done for a reason and confidence and belonging to their tribe is IT.
Leave these people alone! They are getting their ‘MAGA face’ on!
I however urge the women (and men) (at times hideous to me as a man) seeking the MAGA look face (and the men for the men are doing this too) to be careful about disfiguring yourself for a passing fad and be careful you do not cause any harm to yourself as you chisel your cheeks. These procedures often carry risk, so you be careful as you get your MAGA on! This is more of a PSA call to you. Be careful!! Who can begrudge them. I do not! I say do more! MAGA!! Knock yourself out with this! I love it!
Not all of the MAGA supporters have big lips, fake breasts, blond hair and full of Botox. I happen to have medium size lips, real breasts, brown hair and no Botox, so you can’t put me in that box.
Dear Paul,
Your ode to the "MAGA look" had me chuckling through the irony—yes, there's something almost admirably bold about that unapologetic parade of extensions, fillers, and contouring, a walking billboard for tribal loyalty in the sun-soaked salons of Palm Beach. You nail it: it's fake as the news they decry, yet worn with a confidence that could inspire us all to stop second-guessing our own facades. And you're spot on about the jealousy angle; haters gonna hate, while the well-arched brows keep slaying. But as someone who's waded through the wreckage of charm offensive gone sour, let me extend your satire into the heart of what really makes or breaks the allure: the soul behind the Botox.
Look, if I truly connect with a woman—good heart, genuine kindness, no lurking personality disorder minefield—I couldn't care less about the packaging. Flaws and all, in my eyes, she'll radiate beauty, and I'll be her loudest cheerleader, hyping her up, reinforcing that self-esteem until it shines brighter than any highlight contour. It's effortless; love like that warps the lens.
But flip the script: once I clock the cruelty, the sadism, the performative fakery that's not just skin-deep but a weapon aimed at harming others, for dominace or control games—pure evil in heels—then the glamour evaporates. Unless I uncover I've misread the tea leaves, I won't play builder anymore. I'll mirror it right back: her own medicine, served cold. And if she wants redemption? Fine—explain it away, convince me it was a mistake, a rough patch of illness, stress, or even a manic spiral ripping through her better angels. Show me the humanity, plead for forgiveness with real accountability, and maybe, just maybe, I'll reconsider. Otherwise? Exposure. No mercy for the mask that conceals malice.
Your piece got me thinking about why this "MAGA face" thrives in certain circles, and it's not just aesthetics—it's the dynamics. Research ties those dark-tetrad traits—narcissism, sadism, psychopathy, Machiavellianism—in women straight to Trump support in women, often funneled through authoritarian cravings and a cozy tolerance for dominance hierarchies that reward the ruthless. (See Fekula et al. 2024; Zmigrod 2021.) Even the virtue-signaling, die-hard pro-Trump Catholics aren't off the hook. In fact, they can be the worst: that religious guilt can supercharge sadistic control tactics ("You're sinning by leaving me!"), and psychopathology doesn't discriminate by pew— it festers across faiths (Stompe et al. 2006; Kendler et al. 1997).
For the uninitiated: yes, these narcissistic or sadistic types can hit peaks of sexual arousal and orgasm purely through online domination and cruelty—no touch required. It's all in the weaponized words, hijacking mirror neurons to puppeteer empathy into torment, spiking dopamine floods in the nucleus accumbens, and alchemizing amygdala-fueled distress signals into erotic highs (Keysers 2004; Harenski 2012; Qu 2016). Their playground? The classic love-bomb → devalue → discard cycle, reeling in prey for the thrill of the kill. One such predator: 20–180 lifetime victims, easy. Scale that across the U.S., and we're talking millions scarred—cPTSD echoes, suicidal shadows, drained bank accounts, intimacy turned to ash, and lifetimes of therapy just to reclaim a sliver of sanity from the mindfuck.
So, while I tip my hat to the "MAGA look's" fearless fakery, Paul, let's not romanticize the rot beneath. Beauty's a two-way mirror: reflect kindness, and it multiplies; weaponize it, and it shatters everyone in range. What's not to love? Everything, when the heart's a horror show. Keep the satire sharp—maybe next one's on spotting the saints amid the synthetics?
Best,
ANW