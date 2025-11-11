Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn Henson's avatar
Dawn Henson
2h

Not all of the MAGA supporters have big lips, fake breasts, blond hair and full of Botox. I happen to have medium size lips, real breasts, brown hair and no Botox, so you can’t put me in that box.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
1h

Dear Paul,

Your ode to the "MAGA look" had me chuckling through the irony—yes, there's something almost admirably bold about that unapologetic parade of extensions, fillers, and contouring, a walking billboard for tribal loyalty in the sun-soaked salons of Palm Beach. You nail it: it's fake as the news they decry, yet worn with a confidence that could inspire us all to stop second-guessing our own facades. And you're spot on about the jealousy angle; haters gonna hate, while the well-arched brows keep slaying. But as someone who's waded through the wreckage of charm offensive gone sour, let me extend your satire into the heart of what really makes or breaks the allure: the soul behind the Botox.

Look, if I truly connect with a woman—good heart, genuine kindness, no lurking personality disorder minefield—I couldn't care less about the packaging. Flaws and all, in my eyes, she'll radiate beauty, and I'll be her loudest cheerleader, hyping her up, reinforcing that self-esteem until it shines brighter than any highlight contour. It's effortless; love like that warps the lens.

But flip the script: once I clock the cruelty, the sadism, the performative fakery that's not just skin-deep but a weapon aimed at harming others, for dominace or control games—pure evil in heels—then the glamour evaporates. Unless I uncover I've misread the tea leaves, I won't play builder anymore. I'll mirror it right back: her own medicine, served cold. And if she wants redemption? Fine—explain it away, convince me it was a mistake, a rough patch of illness, stress, or even a manic spiral ripping through her better angels. Show me the humanity, plead for forgiveness with real accountability, and maybe, just maybe, I'll reconsider. Otherwise? Exposure. No mercy for the mask that conceals malice.

Your piece got me thinking about why this "MAGA face" thrives in certain circles, and it's not just aesthetics—it's the dynamics. Research ties those dark-tetrad traits—narcissism, sadism, psychopathy, Machiavellianism—in women straight to Trump support in women, often funneled through authoritarian cravings and a cozy tolerance for dominance hierarchies that reward the ruthless. (See Fekula et al. 2024; Zmigrod 2021.) Even the virtue-signaling, die-hard pro-Trump Catholics aren't off the hook. In fact, they can be the worst: that religious guilt can supercharge sadistic control tactics ("You're sinning by leaving me!"), and psychopathology doesn't discriminate by pew— it festers across faiths (Stompe et al. 2006; Kendler et al. 1997).

For the uninitiated: yes, these narcissistic or sadistic types can hit peaks of sexual arousal and orgasm purely through online domination and cruelty—no touch required. It's all in the weaponized words, hijacking mirror neurons to puppeteer empathy into torment, spiking dopamine floods in the nucleus accumbens, and alchemizing amygdala-fueled distress signals into erotic highs (Keysers 2004; Harenski 2012; Qu 2016). Their playground? The classic love-bomb → devalue → discard cycle, reeling in prey for the thrill of the kill. One such predator: 20–180 lifetime victims, easy. Scale that across the U.S., and we're talking millions scarred—cPTSD echoes, suicidal shadows, drained bank accounts, intimacy turned to ash, and lifetimes of therapy just to reclaim a sliver of sanity from the mindfuck.

So, while I tip my hat to the "MAGA look's" fearless fakery, Paul, let's not romanticize the rot beneath. Beauty's a two-way mirror: reflect kindness, and it multiplies; weaponize it, and it shatters everyone in range. What's not to love? Everything, when the heart's a horror show. Keep the satire sharp—maybe next one's on spotting the saints amid the synthetics?

Best,

ANW

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture