Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
3hEdited

MAHA is a complete joke

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

Trump in my opinion is and was the greatest POTUS January 2020...OWS and the vaccines have damaged his legacy and he made catastrophic mistakes there...he must not state that they benefitted USA...they did not. he needs to place proper people in his health agencies and others, not yes people and people who are under cutting him...he wants right done...they have different agendas, almost high jacking him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture