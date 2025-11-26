The deal is no one wanted to admit the lockdowns were catastrophic, that operation warp speed OWS was a failure, that the vaccines were and are a failure…the deal is that Biden lost because of the harms of the Malone Moderna et al. mRNA vaccines for he mandated them and I do think Trump would have mandated too, he would have had no choice and same masters that demanded the OWS lockdowns and Malone et al. vaccine would have demanded mandates under Trump! The deal is that Trump knows that OWS lockdowns failed and saved NOT one life and that the Malone Weissman Bourla Pfizer et al. vaccines are deadly! He does 100%; the deal is his inability to stand up now and years now, and admit he failed, and take responsibility for the failure and yes he was misled and deceived and he did want to do good and save lives for he believed them (killers like Fauci, Azar, Hahn, Bourla, Malone, Birx, Redfield et al.) that millions would did not realizing they were fucking him with bullshit fake data and lie of asymptomatic spread and equal risk of severe outcome despite baseline risk differentials etc. all the while fronting a fake fraud non-pandemic based on a PCR-over-cycled ‘process’, he simply was no scientist and did not understand what he was even saying on that stage in 2020; but he made the decisions so he is to blame, Biden is to blame; the deal is many military, soldiers, elderly, precious peoples, front line peoples etc. were harmed because of the Malone et al. vaccine; the deal is that in Trump term two he has placed on advisement, some of the most inept clowns on top of our health agencies like Makary and Bhattacharya, Oz, Prasad etc. people who talked smooth and forked tongued and on the fence and are agents for the vaccine that killed…

Misdirection

That is what it’s all about, MISDIRECTION by the health agencies, HHS, FDA etc.

RFK Jr. has done NOTHING but pose…the key important actions he has not taken and now we have among other things, SPIKEVAX for kids 6 months and above (Moderna, mRNA vaccine under RFK Jr.); the deal is the people appointed to the health agencies have one job, that is to bullshit us and misdirect us away from the harms of vaccine and the mRNA vaccine specifically! that is their job and doing it nicely! The deal is that MAHA is a grift entity; the deal is that as HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. is worthless and better off outside of government! The deal is that their role is to transition mRNA vaccine as all vaccines, to replace all! mRNA vaccine to stay!

Come November 2028, mRNA vaccine will STILL be on US market, nothing will be stopped, in fact, it will be all over and expanded! Do you care to wager me? I was told by highest levels in current administration that the devised plan is to bullshit the nation by health agencies into thinking they going to stop it, stop Malone et al. mRNA vaccine…far from the truth! It is just a great misdirection.

Making you think they are doing something about it when they are really entrenching it! The deal is that we have substack writers and scientists who cup and wash stones daily in the hopes that RFK Jr. would give them a job like how he gave inept corrupt con-man Malone one on ACIP…the deal is they care ONLY about money and fame yet talk to you and write in round about terms making you think they are on your side…they ‘were’…far from it, they will sell you out in a moment! today it’s ‘what’s in it for me’…the deal is, the public is fucked for not even substack writers etc. here that they, the public, helped and donated money to and made something out of their sorry ass loser lives, actually care for the health and well-being of the people!

The American public is the loser…AGAIN!

I think the real deal is that POTUS Trump wants to end Malone mRNA vaccine, he wants to do good, to safeguard Americans, I was told this by highest on inside, but he does not know how to! Without blowback to his initial decisions. He recognizes he is surrounded by sewer rats, snakes and filth but he is trapped…

Trump must stand up, it’s the only way to rid himself of the stench of the OWS failure and mRNA vaccine. Not one life was saved by any lockdown or mRNA vaccine. I stand by him and support him in this.

What is your view?