When Charles Barkley and Stephen A. Smith are pounding Biden and Obama on immigration, then it is OVER for Biden Inc., pack it up now! Trump, start measuring drapes AGAIN! exchange: "And you see the
streets, you see the streets in New York," Smith interjected. "First of all, the border is a joke. The border is a joke. They have them on camera kicking and beating cops. They beat up these two cops"
"Who do you side with considering our inequities' history, what's going on today and who the candidates are today in terms of (President Biden) and (Donald Trump) in all likelihood, running for office. What do you do, Charles? Who do you vote for?" Smith asked.
"We need law and order, Stephen A.," Barkley said. "Trying to fix inequalities has nothing to do with letting people go in stores and rob people."
"I agree. I'm with you," Smith noted.
"Actually, it was the same day, Charles. It was the same day," Smith noted.
"Two days later, they caught them robbing Macy's. They beat up cops. How are you out of jail in 24 hours?" Barkely added.
Feel-good post of the day!
Off Topic But Urgent Warning!
The US Department of Agriculture is using the false-positive prone PCR test to determine if farm animals, like cows and chickens, have the new plandemic – Avian Influenza, aka “Bird Flu”. The PCR was designed to detect coronaviruses, which include the common cold and flu. It does not differentiate one strain from another. This bogus test was used during the Covid Plandemic to drive up the number of victims. They even increased the cycle count to detect remnants of a cold or flu suffered two years ago and then call it an active Covid infection. Remember, during the Covid Plandemic, there were practically no cases of the common cold or flu. Everything was labeled as Covid.
So, now the minions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) are using the ridiculous PCR test to assassinate farm animals. Well, it fits right into their long-standing agenda. No more cow farts to impact the climate change hoax. The MotherWEFers are also engineering scarcity. They’re destroying our food supply: No milk, no beef, no chicken, no eggs. I’m sure pigs and goats will soon be off the menu too. Of course, you can always eat bugs and somehow be happy.
The parallels with the Covid plandemic are obvious. They are setting us up for a repeat, complete with plandemic-induced masks, social distancing, lockdowns, passports, mandates, AntiFa riots, mail-in ballots, and a stolen election. The Khazarian Mafia is simply running the same game plan to cull and impoverish the masses while enriching themselves and installing yet another traitorous regime.
The only good coming out of this is, we now know that Bird Flu is either a hoax or a just another strain of coronavirus. Assuming it’s not a hoax, we can apply the same preventatives and treatments discovered during the Covid Plandemic.
By the way, this new plandemic is not coming. It’s already here. It’s already made the jump from animal to human right here in the US of A. At least, so they say. Be a good scout. Be prepared.