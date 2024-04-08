"Who do you side with considering our inequities' history, what's going on today and who the candidates are today in terms of (President Biden) and (Donald Trump) in all likelihood, running for office. What do you do, Charles? Who do you vote for?" Smith asked.

"We need law and order, Stephen A.," Barkley said. "Trying to fix inequalities has nothing to do with letting people go in stores and rob people."

"I agree. I'm with you," Smith noted.

"First of all, the border is a joke. The border is a joke. They have these migrants bussed up to New York. They have them on camera kicking and beating cops. They beat up these two cops," Barkley said. "They were out of jail in 24 hours and the next day."

"Actually, it was the same day, Charles. It was the same day," Smith noted.

"Two days later, they caught them robbing Macy's. They beat up cops. How are you out of jail in 24 hours?" Barkely added.

Charles Barkley, Stephen A. Smith's remarks on immigration resurface with months to go before election | Fox News