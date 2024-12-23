WHO is worthless, useless, just old boys club of inept incompetent morons, I worked for WHO Europe (nations Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Turkey reporting to my desk) and then WHO Geneva and PAHO, let me tell you, save a couple of scientists, the vast majority are scientifically inept, technically incompetent, academically sloppy, buffoons, imbecilic, high paid underworked, in fact do NO work people…it’s a big club of idiots, it is time we stopped giving our tax money to them…close the UN building, withdraw from UN and withdraw from WHO…

in Term 1, it was not codified and this Biden et al reversed it. This time it must be complete withdrawal.

The WHO must be reformed complete, not USA’s job to do it. Let Europe and China take care of WHO. We America know what needs to be done. We must severe any connections to China in this regard.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)