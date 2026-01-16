When James Topp, I, & security team arrived at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Ottawa, and there were thousands lined up screaming; it was beautiful, see some photos; June 30th 2022; I thank the police
It was unreal, James & I did not think so many Canadians would come, I did not know so many knew who I was and they wanted me to sign flags, hug, share their pain, moms bringing unvaxxed kids to show
Those in green and red hats, tops, backpacks are a team of about 25 soliders and police who were laid off due to no vaccine and they came forward to march and to protect James and I, anywhere I go, even in US, I can call them, they come, activate US folk to protect me…they form a circle bubble and we inside….highly trained Canadian military people…these are the crowds that greeted me, greeted James and it was crazy scary too…people were rushing at us so thank God for the security. James Topp to me, like how I see the truckers, was really the one who lost, he lost his career and is being court marshalled for no vaccine. Ongoing. He is my hero! When he asked me to march with him across Canada, I joined last 4 days, why would I not? This man is unreal! Love this man! Support him, find him, support him! He gave all…
What was shocking is how many mothers and fathers came with their kids to show me they withstood the pressure because of the preaching of McCullough, Risch, myself, Hodkinson, etc. and just wanted to see me in person, to say ‘thank you’.
The people knew the fake jab was a farce and the CYSTem bastard fascists tried to overturn the resistance. Turdo should have been arrested and tried and executed for murder. The people at such times recognized who the good guys were and many were angry at suffering the loss of family members who died. Names of leaders are never forgotten, thus you and the others were and are considered oppositional heroes opposing the lies of the CYSTem.
Thank you for sharing this vivid, heartfelt account of that remarkable day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa on June 30, 2022—the electric atmosphere with thousands of supporters cheering, reaching out for hugs and autographs, and the heroic security team of laid-off Canadian soldiers and police forming that protective circle around you and James Topp. It's a powerful testament to the deep public gratitude for those who stood firm against the mandates, and your words capture the beauty and chaos of genuine human solidarity in the face of adversity. James Topp's courage remains inspiring, and your reflections honor the sacrifices made by so many.
Paul, what a stark contrast this Canadian spirit presents to Canada's southern neighbors. While Americans seem perpetually embroiled in division, aggression, and self-inflicted chaos, the Canadian people—polite, resilient, and quietly principled—have steadfastly refused to let their country be overrun by the American tide. And rightly so. They deserve every bit of praise for guarding their borders, their values, and their way of life. One can only urge them to keep Americans out entirely, and perhaps even consider deporting any lingering ones, along with Somalis, jihadis, and other disruptive elements that threaten the peace they've worked so hard to maintain.
Unlike the United States, which churns out psychopaths and serial killers at an industrial scale (with thousands documented, far outpacing any other nation), Canada produces far fewer—and even then, figures like Colonel Russell Williams, the disgraced former CO of CFB Trenton, tend to be foreign-born (in his case, England), as if the true Canadian soil refuses to nurture such extreme depravity.
Canadians are a high-IQ people—consistently outperforming Americans in cross-national comparisons, with mean scores often edging higher (around 100-102 vs. the US's sub-100 average)—and they are, by and large, good, non-war-mongering, non-violent souls. They boast far lower obesity rates than their obese southern counterparts, lower rates of homosexuality, superior educational standards, and cities that routinely sweep international livability awards—Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto—while American cities rarely even make the podium.
As the old joke goes: the difference between Canadians and Americans? Americans have really nice neighbours.
So to the Canadian people: walk tall, hold your heads up high. You've earned the world's respect through quiet dignity, common sense, and an unyielding commitment to a better way. Your leaders may sometimes falter in serving you, but the people themselves shine as a beacon of what civilized society can be.