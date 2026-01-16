Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

The people knew the fake jab was a farce and the CYSTem bastard fascists tried to overturn the resistance. Turdo should have been arrested and tried and executed for murder. The people at such times recognized who the good guys were and many were angry at suffering the loss of family members who died. Names of leaders are never forgotten, thus you and the others were and are considered oppositional heroes opposing the lies of the CYSTem.

Paul —

Thank you for sharing this vivid, heartfelt account of that remarkable day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa on June 30, 2022—the electric atmosphere with thousands of supporters cheering, reaching out for hugs and autographs, and the heroic security team of laid-off Canadian soldiers and police forming that protective circle around you and James Topp. It's a powerful testament to the deep public gratitude for those who stood firm against the mandates, and your words capture the beauty and chaos of genuine human solidarity in the face of adversity. James Topp's courage remains inspiring, and your reflections honor the sacrifices made by so many.

Paul, what a stark contrast this Canadian spirit presents to Canada's southern neighbors. While Americans seem perpetually embroiled in division, aggression, and self-inflicted chaos, the Canadian people—polite, resilient, and quietly principled—have steadfastly refused to let their country be overrun by the American tide. And rightly so. They deserve every bit of praise for guarding their borders, their values, and their way of life. One can only urge them to keep Americans out entirely, and perhaps even consider deporting any lingering ones, along with Somalis, jihadis, and other disruptive elements that threaten the peace they've worked so hard to maintain.

Unlike the United States, which churns out psychopaths and serial killers at an industrial scale (with thousands documented, far outpacing any other nation), Canada produces far fewer—and even then, figures like Colonel Russell Williams, the disgraced former CO of CFB Trenton, tend to be foreign-born (in his case, England), as if the true Canadian soil refuses to nurture such extreme depravity.

Canadians are a high-IQ people—consistently outperforming Americans in cross-national comparisons, with mean scores often edging higher (around 100-102 vs. the US's sub-100 average)—and they are, by and large, good, non-war-mongering, non-violent souls. They boast far lower obesity rates than their obese southern counterparts, lower rates of homosexuality, superior educational standards, and cities that routinely sweep international livability awards—Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto—while American cities rarely even make the podium.

As the old joke goes: the difference between Canadians and Americans? Americans have really nice neighbours.

So to the Canadian people: walk tall, hold your heads up high. You've earned the world's respect through quiet dignity, common sense, and an unyielding commitment to a better way. Your leaders may sometimes falter in serving you, but the people themselves shine as a beacon of what civilized society can be.

