When schools were closed insanely for 2 years and more in COVID, the lunacy of it all, many, millions of American children starved, depended on the school meal, were physically & sexually abused in
their homes, escaped detection, schools are often the safest place for children, escaping violence & sexual predation often by people known to family; we hurt our children in monstrous ways with the
lunatic deadly COVID response.
Unforgiveable because people like me, Scott Atlas etc. were in the administration…my boss, bosses, informing, telling them how devastating lockdowns were...the harms of it all. Trump was fighting them daily to open economies, open schools…Trump really fought hard and it was difficult. Because on all sides, he was being subverted…even by people his people appointed…Trump’s issue was that most around him were devils and crooks and did not have the nation at heart…just power and fame etc. It is my hope that Trump 2.0 will be different. If he surrounds with the same folk, then we have a problem.
I'd say Trump knows many of the 'bad apples' this time around
It's why they're throwing everything against the wall to stop him - won't work unless, sadly, they successfully assassinate him
Nicely written.
The forces pitted against Trump and we the people were formidable.
And again this cold virus was planned before he took office.
The swamp is deep and Trump alone can't drain it. He will need we the people's help, and a solid support team behind him.