lunatic deadly COVID response.

Unforgiveable because people like me, Scott Atlas etc. were in the administration…my boss, bosses, informing, telling them how devastating lockdowns were...the harms of it all. Trump was fighting them daily to open economies, open schools…Trump really fought hard and it was difficult. Because on all sides, he was being subverted…even by people his people appointed…Trump’s issue was that most around him were devils and crooks and did not have the nation at heart…just power and fame etc. It is my hope that Trump 2.0 will be different. If he surrounds with the same folk, then we have a problem.