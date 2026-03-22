When Tucker Carlson realized what he was dealing with in Matt Gaetz...on Tucker's face you can see he realized then that Gaetz was a sexual predator sexualizing young girls
the sexual predators must be dealt with...we call on Trump to help us get this dealt with, and stop Pom Pom Pam Bambi from covering up for the pedophiles...smug look on pedo Gaetz face tells all!
When Gaetz referred to the young girl as a ‘woman’, hence trying to justify is sexual predatory ways.
Word is these men with Epstein had just raped several young girls…note that’s Andrew in his bathrobe…with the US Ambassador.
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