So POTUS Trump needs to keep this in mind, government is full of waste and fraud and kickback contracts and Ponzi schemes that BOTH Republicans and Democrats have benefitted from, stolen money from the taxpayer for decades, yet it is NOT a business, it cannot be dismantled like a business…at least that is my experience and my thinking and you may have yours.

I write this for POTUS Trump to ensure he is not blamed for what I see as chaotic, haphazard, disorganized, reckless steps being taken. IMO.

Thank you POTUS Trump for seeking to do good by America. I still support you in spite of major questions and reservations I have in this second term. I remain steadfast that you are the best option. Just know America is not for sale, not to any of the sycophants and thieves who make their way into your fold, your inner sanctum, they come to take the soul of America and enrich. We are not stupid POTUS Trump and legacy means all to you and well, money, and we will shred yours to zero, your legacy, your name, if you do not fix the COVID term one fraud and the harms from the mRNA vaccines, if you move to bring more of that and if you allow bad people to hurt Americans via grift and graft. I am no hero worshiper, and you are no Jesus, no savior, no hero. I seek nothing, zero from you. I do not even want to work for you. I will be constrained if I did. I cannot be silent. I do not cup. Do not wash and I ask you to unshackle your cabinet to allow them to speak openly. Even if it is in disagreement to you. It is clear they are silenced, and afraid to speak and it is all of them and it cannot be that they have ZERO to say. It does not look good that in America today, we have a government where we are so called ‘free’ but they are constrained. They are like hyper-bobbleheads. Yet you ran on openness, fairness, transparency, accountability.

Well, it is not going that way of transparency etc. and please fix it!

I will sing praises, and I will raise the wrongs. I desperately want you to succeed. But I will help you, the cause, once it is above board and just and benefits Americans. You are a man and make mistakes and this is expected, and we all are imperfect. But know that this is no game, you have a second shot, but the US is not for sale to the insiders. We are looking on Sir and it does not look good. Many good choices you made and many not good choices in the folk around you. Again, you are human. We will settle this at the ballot box as usual. We have courts too. We handle business via good governance.

The important thing for me is that I know fundamentally you seek to do the right thing by America. It is ‘who’ you have around you (and their own agendas that do not align with yours or Americas) and how the ‘right’ thing is done is the issue.

You are in charge. The buck stops with you.

It has to be reformed, complete, and lots redone, but be conducted in a manner to mitigate and minimize and cause no risk to the end user, that being Americans. And above all, we need to dig deep to find the names of all the Republicans and Democrats in prior Bush, Clinton, Obama, Trump, Biden administrations, even present Trump administration already who are stealing from the taxpayer via nepotistic, favoritism, kick back contracts and pure grift and theft etc. Start with congress and senate, the house, look there for the last 50 years and try to get back money for the taxpayer…focus on COVID, find out which Republicans and Democrats stole relief money, PPE money, made crooked contract money from COVID. It is there, find out. Jail them, seize all their property, jail them. That is…

IF YOU WANT TO, that is, IF YOU YOURSELF who is doing the ‘examining’ DID NOT BENEFIT. Also. That is the rate limiting step.

And as a brilliant stacker here Jorge Fernandez says, we must take them out legally, jail them, punish them, else they will not stop until they take us all out. This is about power and money and control. By evil people. And as another brilliant stacker reminded, the devil promises wealth, fame, power to you but you must exchange your soul for it…

I think this warning by FAA even if for political reasons, must be taken seriously. For disasters will happen and Trump will not be able to blame Biden et al., he owns it…NOW…Musk owns it. So, I am asking him to be very careful moving forward, be methodological, systematic, well studied, vetted…well examined as to the benefits and risks of each decision.

Dave Spero, the president of a union representing employees of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), said at a Tuesday hearing that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) fired essential employees without accounting for the impact their departure would have on the agency’s functions.

Spero, who heads the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union, made the remarks in response to a question from Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), who asked about connections between the firings and air safety at a hearing before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation.